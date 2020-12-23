Celebrate with caution this year

The COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful and isolating for many people, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

And while holiday gatherings can offer an opportunity to reconnect with family and friends, they can also pose a danger to those who may become exposed to the coronavirus.

Health care officials are asking for those celebrating the holidays to consider how holiday plans can be modified to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to keep friends, families, and communities healthy and safe.

CDC offers the following considerations to slow the spread of COVID-19 during small gatherings.

— Limit the number of guests.

— Have a small, outdoor celebration with family and friends who live in your community, weather-permitting.

— Have extra unused masks available for your guests and encourage everyone to wear them inside and outside.

— Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.

— If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible. You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window. This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows.

— Have a separate space for guests to wash their hands or provide hand sanitizer.

— Keep background music volume low so guests don’t need to shout.

— Cancel your gathering if you or someone who lives with you is sick or has been near someone who thinks they have or has COVID-19.

— It’s OK if you decide to postpone or cancel your gathering. Do what’s best for you.

Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household poses the lowest risk for spread. Your household is anyone who currently lives and shares common spaces in your housing unit (such as your house or apartment). This can include family members, as well as roommates or people who are unrelated to you. People who do not currently live in your housing unit, such as college students who are returning home from school for the holidays, should be considered part of different households. In-person gatherings that bring together family members or friends from different households, including college students returning home, pose varying levels of risk.

The following people should not attend in-person holiday gatherings, according to the CDC:

— People with or exposed to COVID-19

— Anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has not met the criteria for when it is safe to be around others

— Has symptoms of COVID-19

— Is waiting for COVID-19 viral test results

— May have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days

— Is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19