Beshear: Vaccines headed to nursing homes

Gov. Andy Beshear said several long-term care facilities in the commonwealth began administering the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

“Today we celebrate another great and hopeful day in our battle against COVID-19,” Beshear said. “Long-term care residents and the front-line staff who care for them are beginning to receive the life-saving Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Since two-thirds of coronavirus deaths in Kentucky come from long-term care facilities, these vaccinations – a modern-day medical miracle – have the real potential to save lives and significantly reduce COVID-19’s burden on our health care system.”

The vaccinations follow a recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that the initial phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program should be offered to health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. Most assisted living facilities and skilled nursing facilities have enrolled in the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program implementing COVID-19 vaccination. Walgreens and CVS are providing services to the facilities, including follow-up visits.

No information on when local long-term care facilities can expect to begin administering vaccinations.

The coronavirus has taken a toll on local health care and nursing home residents with the latest figures available from the state showing 27 deaths locally in long-term care facilities including 10 from an outbreak at Vanceburg Nursing last summer and more recently 17 deaths attributed to COVID-19 at the Maysville Nursing and Rehab Facility. Pioneer Trace in Flemingsburg currently has 27 active cases among residents but no deaths have resulted and Bracken County Health has not reported any cases among residents and only two among staff who have since recovered. Deaths reported by the state lag two or three weeks behind the actual number, Beshear said Monday.

The latest totals for confirmed cases from the local area include:

Mason County — 871 confirmed cases, 209 active, 25 deaths.

Bracken County — 259 total confirmed cases, six new, 38 active, four deaths.

Fleming County — 606 total confirmed cases, 40 active, eight deaths.

Lewis County — 805 total confirmed cases, 81 active, 23 deaths.

Robertson County — 136 confirmed cases, 18 active, six deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 2,012 confirmed cases, 10 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 1,163 confirmed cases, 14 deaths.