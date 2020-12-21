COVID cases decline, second vaccine on its way

On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear said mitigation efforts have stopped the growth of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, noting that case numbers are continuing to decline and Kentucky’s positivity rate is stable.
“What we are seeing is that the measures we have taken are working,” Beshear said. “We have stopped the increase in cases, which we knew we had to do before we can start to decrease those numbers. Let’s all commit to doing what we know is right – wearing masks, social distancing, washing our hands and limiting our holiday gatherings – so we can beat this virus once and for good.”
On Sunday, Beshear hailed the authorization of the Moderna vaccine against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), saying this second vaccine will be administered soon in the commonwealth.
“There’s good news today: We got the final authorization necessary for the Moderna vaccine,” he said. “That is being shipped all around the United States. We hope on Monday or Tuesday at the latest we will be giving that vaccine, especially to hospital workers all across this commonwealth.”
Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers for Sunday:
— New cases, 1,765.
— New deaths, 26.
The latest numbers available for area counties include:
Bracken County — 253 total confirmed cases, 32 active, four deaths.
Lewis County — 805 total confirmed cases, 81 active., 23 deaths.
Fleming County — 583 total confirmed cases, 39 active, six deaths.
Mason County — 853 total confirmed cases, 183 active, 24 deaths.
Robertson County — 135 total confirmed cases, 27 active, six deaths.
Adams County, Ohio — 1,159 total confirmed cases, 14 deaths.
Brown County, Ohio — 1,986 total confirmed cases, 10 deaths.