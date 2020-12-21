COVID cases decline, second vaccine on its way

In order to keep the Christmas spirit alive in the local school district, three Mason County Schools held parades on Thursday and Friday.

Straub Elementary School and Mason County Intermediate School staff held Christmas parades on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Mason County Middle School staff held a parade on Friday.

Unlike a traditional parade, where vehicles drive through with decorated cars, the decorations were stationery and families drove through to see their teachers.

By the time the parade started at 5:30 p.m., vehicles were already lined up down Maple Leaf Road, waiting for a chance to see what the teachers had in store for the event.

According to Katie Mason, Straub Elementary School assistant principal, each grade level had its own theme and were spread out in front of the school. That stations included carolers, a trolley with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, reindeer stables and set-ups by the Mason County Detention Center and Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club. There was also an elf on the shelf sitting on a Maysville Police Department cruiser and the Grinch, who would periodically stop vehicles and wave to the children inside. The Maysville Fire Department and Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Departments also had trucks on hand.

“It was a wonderful evening,” Mason said. “The teachers were all on board. We met through Zoom and they chose their themes. It was all put together pretty quick, but the teachers were so happy to see the smiling faces of their students. They actually want to make this an annual event, so we’re going to look into making that a possibility.”

According to Mason, the parade was put together because Straub usually has a lot of holiday events happening, but none of those were possible, due to school being on virtual learning this year.

“It’s been a tough year,” she said. “Our teachers have been delivering presents, but it’s not the same. This time of year is magical at Straub and we weren’t able to have that, so we wanted to do something special for the students.”

On Friday, from 4-6 p.m., the Mason County Middle School parade was held.

Staff members lined the building, handing out Christmas cards and goodie bags to families.

“Our staff was dressed up in their Christmas attire and handing out items to the students,” MCMS Principal Joe Pfeffer said. “We did this because our teachers wanted to see their students’ faces and with everything going on, it’s just to bring some holiday cheer to the students. It’s been a rough year, so anything we can do to cheer them up is a good thing.”