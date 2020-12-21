Cartmell among Leadership Kentucky grads

The Leadership Kentucky Class of 2020 graduated virtually on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

Forty civic and community leaders from across the Commonwealth of Kentucky celebrated completion of the program via Zoom after seven months together. Graduates included Ellen Cartmell of Mason County who is employed by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

Since 1985, Leadership Kentucky graduates have brought an enlightened and informed perspective to their communities and companies, serving as important catalysts in the unified effort to improve our state.

Leadership Kentucky joins together a selected group of leaders, with a variety of career accomplishments and volunteer activities, to gain insight into complex issues facing the state. In a series of seven monthly, three-day sessions held at various locations throughout the state, participants meet with Kentucky leaders and explore the state’s resources and opportunities. The thoroughly developed leadership curriculum educates participants on Kentucky’s rich cultural heritage and unique diversity.

“Leadership takes many forms and this group of extraordinary leaders showed us a whole facet of it, I have no doubt Kentucky will see each of them in leadership roles for years to come.” said Barbara Dickens, Leadership Kentucky Board chair and assistant general counsel of Atria Senior Living, Inc. “In a year marred by a global pandemic and civil unrest, forty Kentuckians from a wide variety of backgrounds, came together to create lasting relationships and commit to finding solutions to some of Kentucky’s biggest issues.”

The year’s program ran June through December and took the class across the state: virtually through ZOOM in June, Louisville in July, Paducah in August, Bowling Green in September, Pikeville in October, Lexington/Frankfort in November, and virtually, with a focus on Northern Kentucky, in December. The sessions covered topics ranging from business and economic development, racial equity, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education and healthcare, agriculture, and government.

Applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2021 will be available online via nomination beginning January 1st at leadershipky.org.