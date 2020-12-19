New-to-MFD truck in the works

December 19, 2020
Maysville City Commissioners agreed Thursday to a request from Fire Chief Kevin Doyle to purchase a fire truck.

Doyle reminded commissioners that he had initially asked that a new truck be included in the current budget and was told commission would revisit the issue at the end of the year. That time has arrived, Doyle said. And while under the current circumstances with COVID-19 causing uncertainty in the budget, the chief said he would not ask for $425,000 for a new truck or even $150,000 for a used piece of equipment, an opportunity to purchase a used truck for less than $30,000 is one the city should consider.

The truck is being offered for sale by the Olive Hill Fire Department, Doyle said. It is a 2000 model with about 30,000 miles on it, which is less than the newest truck in the MFD fleet, he said.

The Smeal truck was built as a custom cab, meaning it was designed as a fire truck originally, Doyle said. When new, the truck sold for $450,000-plus, he said.

Doyle said when he received a call that the truck was available he thought it could put off the need for a new truck for a few years and could be used as a back-up truck for 10-15 years once a new truck is purchased.

Doyle said he and several other firefighters traveled to Olive Hill to look the truck over, check maintenance records and to take a test drive.

While the truck may need a few upgrades, purchasing the truck “will buy us some time,” Doyle said.

Commissioners agreed to buy the truck, provided it is priced under the cap for requiring bids. That cap is $30,000.

