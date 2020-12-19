KofC dinner is on for Christmas

After much discussion on whether the organization should proceed with a local tradition in the time of COVID-19, the Maysville Knights of Columbus said it will move forward with its annual Christmas dinner.

The group engaged in conversation with local health officials before giving the event the go-ahead, officials said.

“With everything that has happened over the past year, the Knights felt obligated to make every effort to make this longstanding tradition continue. Extra precautions have been implemented, not only for food preparation but also for the service and delivery of the meals,” a spokesperson for the group said.

The meals have been served by the organization for years as a way to give back to the community, according to member Kelly Ashley.

“We love Maysville and there are some people who don’t have a hot meal for Christmas,” he said previously. “We try to do things as a service for the community and this is one thing that we know we can provide for those who need it. If we can make Christmas a little brighter for someone, it’s worth it.”

In the past, as many as 800 meals have been served.

This dinner provides a Christmas meal for anyone that needs one and the meals are available to families not only in Mason County but also Bracken and Fleming counties.

Dinners are available for pick-up or delivery. Due to COVID-19, there will be no dine-in service, all meals will have to be either picked up or delivered.

Anyone who would like a meal or knows a family that needs a meal may contact Grant Felice at 606-584-2671 or Ashley at (606-584-2855 to schedule a pick-up or delivery. If possible, please call ahead to schedule the pick-up or delivery of your meals to ensure they are available. Phone calls will be accepted until noon Christmas Day. Meals will be available from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. or whenever meals run out.

This meal is funded by donations from the local community and all food preparation, serving and delivery is on a volunteer basis. If you would like to donate to this event or volunteer please contact Todd Leonard at 606-584-1537.