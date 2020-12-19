MCTC Cares: Faculty, Staff provide students with groceries

In early December, a team of 30 employees from all four Maysville Community and Technical College campuses participated in a virtual meeting to discuss how to better address food insecurity among students.

The college operates a Food for Thought food pantry on each campus, but due to limited on-campus traffic and social distancing guidelines, the pantries had been barely utilized this semester.

“We knew the COVID-19 pandemic had created unprecedented need, but the traditional walk-in food pantry was not helping our students right now,” said Jessica Kern, chief officer of Enrollment and Student Services.

In response, the team decided to organize Food for Thought Pick-Up Days on each campus from Dec. 14- 18. MCTC students were sent an announcement via text message that included an online link to schedule a pick-up appointment at the MCTC campus closest to them. Within four days of sending the first text message, 101 students had scheduled an appointment.

MCTC faculty and staff volunteers then got to work, shopping and organizing. They purchased enough groceries to provide each student with three or four bags filled with individual-sized breakfast and lunch items, as well as meals for the family.

Ida Robertson, testing coordinator, volunteered to shop for the 43 Rowan Campus students who scheduled an appointment. She made multiple trips to the grocery store and worked with an assembly line of employee volunteers to bring in, separate, bag and box the groceries.

“It is a blessing to be able to help these students,” Robertson said.

The pick-up days were such a success that the college is planning how to sustain the program throughout the spring semester and offer pick-up days each month.

The college received $10,000 in start-up funding for the Food for Thought food pantry last year from International Paper in Maysville and continues to operate from generous donations from MCTC’s faculty, staff, and students.

“I am so proud that MCTC is doing this and it feels really good to be a part of it,” said James Crouch, Business Office assistant (and volunteer shopper) at the Montgomery Campus.

To help MCTC continue to assist students in need, contact Cara Clarke, executive director of the MCTC Foundation, to make a financial donation to the Food for Thought food pantry at 606-759-7141 ext. 66176 or via email at [email protected].