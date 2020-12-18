Numbers level off, deaths increase for COVID-19

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and health experts are warning against holiday gatherings and travel as the state’s COVID-19 cases have reached a plateau.
On Thursday, Beshear reported 3,349 new cases statewide with 54 deaths, a reflection of where the state’s numbers were three weeks ago, he said.
Locally, Mason County reported Thursday a total of 835 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 180 of those currently active and with 22 deaths attributed to the disease.
In Robertson County, there have been a total of 128 confirmed cases with 20 active and six deaths.
Bracken County reported a total of 570 cases on Thursday with six of those new and 25 now active. The county has recorded four deaths from COVID-19.
The latest number available from Fleming County shows a total of 570 total cases with 28 of those active and six deaths connected to the virus.
Lewis County now has reported a total of 805 cases of COVID-19 with 81 of these currently active cases. The county also has 23 deaths attributed to the disease, many of those connected to an outbreak this summer at a Vanceburg nursing facility.
In Ohio, Adams County has recorded 1,113 cases and 14 deaths and Brown County, 1,875 cases and nine deaths.
Local cases reported from area long-term care facilities include:
Maysville Nursing and Rehab — two new cases, six active, 15 deaths among residents; five new cases and 14 active among staff.
Pioneer Trace — 12 active cases and no deaths among patients; two cases active among staff.
Robertson County Health Care — Seven active cases and three deaths among patients; seven active cases among staff.
Vanceburg Rehab and Care — No active cases among residents and 10 deaths; three active cases among staff.
For the holidays, officials are urging Kentuckians to”
Limit the size of gatherings to eight people maximum.
Always wear a face-covering or mask.
Maintain social distancing.
Avoid large gatherings.
Do not host or attend large parades of events.
Avoid traveling.