First vaccines arrive in Ky., local numbers climb

As Kentucky received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Monday, the number of cases locally continues to climb.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called it “the beginning of the end for COVID-19,” as the first vaccines were administered to healthcare workers in Louisville.
On Tuesday, Mason County reported 815 cases of the coronavirus since it was first reported with 228 of those currently active.
The county has also reported a total of 21 deaths, with at least 14 of them associated with an outbreak of COVID-19 at Maysville Nursing and Rehab. The facility currently has 35 active cases among residents and 43 among staff, according to state data.
In Robertson County, 122 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed with 17 of those currently active. The county has also reported six deaths attributed to the virus.
In Fleming County, there has been a total of 557 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 39 of those now active. The county has also had five COVID-related deaths.
Bracken County added only one new case on Tuesday after adding 12 confirmed cases on Monday for a total of 234 cases in the county; 38 of those are currently active with three COVID-related deaths in the county.
All five Buffalo Trace Area counties are in the Red Zone as determined by the state.
In Lewis County, a total of 792 confirmed cases of the virus were counted on Monday with 84 of those currently active. The county has recorded 22 deaths. many of those associated with an outbreak at a Vanceburg facility this summer.
In Ohio, Adams County has reported 1,082 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 13 deaths; and in Brown County, there have been 1,789 confirmed cases, and nine deaths.