Taxes added for some city property owners

Owners of abandoned properties in Maysville can expect a significant hike in their tax bills next year.

During a special meeting Tuesday, city commissioners approved the second and final reading of an abandoned urban property ordinance that places a $5 per $100 of accessed value tax on abandoned property.

The ordinance also defines what an abandoned property is, lays out the steps to having an abandoned property designation removed, and allows for an appeals process.

The tax would penalize owners whose property is placed on a list of properties determined to have been vacant for at least a year, on the delinquent property tax list for three years, dangerous, void of maintenance, contaminated by methamphetamine, or faces other issues as determined by ordinance.

“It’s a way to go after people who don’t take care of their property,” Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford said. In other words, he said, it may encourage people to either fix or maintain their own property or sell it so someone else can.

City officials are already working to compile a list of properties and will forward that list to the Property Valuation Administrator by this spring so it can be accessed for tax bills which will be issued in fall 2021.

Wallingford said he has no idea how much money the new tax initiative may generate for the city but said that isn’t really the point behind the tax. Instead, he hopes more people will maintain properties to reduce urban blight and city expense involved in demolishing abandoned properties.

Also Tuesday, commissioners gave the final go-ahead to a lease agreement to bring the Showboat Majestic to Maysville’s Limestone Landing.

Under the lease agreement approved by commissioners, the city will ask for $1 annually as a lease payment and will require the owners to name the city on its insurance policy for the vessel and pay for all utilities required to operate the boat.

The ship was purchased by Joe and Cortnee Brumley of Winchester, Ohio, in early 2019 and plans were to dock the boat on the Ohio River next to Moyer’s Winery on U.S. 52, west of Manchester, Ohio. But after Moyer’s was destroyed in a fire, those plans changed.

Now, the boat’s owners think Maysville may be the ideal location for the attraction and city officials agree.

“It would benefit them and benefit the city,” Wallingford said.

The lease agreement could be signed within the next few days with the boat headed to Maysville ASAP, he said.

The 85-foot-long floating theater was an attraction on Cincinnati’s riverfront landscape beginning in the 1960s.

The boat’s owners also approached Augusta with a proposal to dock there but the two were not able to reach an agreement.