Dispute ends in arrest

April Lawrence

The wife of a newly-elected state representative was arrested Monday after she allegedly attacked her husband inside a downtown Maysville property the couple owns.

According to Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs, officers were called to the scene at the Old G.C. Murphy building on Second Street early Monday afternoon by William Lawrence in reference to a female who was out of control.

Upon arrival, Deputy Blake Wagner found April Lawrence, 30, of Maysville, kicking and throwing paint in paint cans at her husband, the sheriff said.

Boggs said there were paint cans and paint all around the building and that April Lawrence “was very intoxicated.” Wagner tried to get April Lawrence to leave the premises and even offered to give her a ride home but she refused, he said.

April Lawrence was arrested and charged with menacing. She was lodged in the Mason County Detention Center and released on her own recognizance late Monday. She is scheduled to appear in Mason District Court on Dec. 16 to answer the charges.

William Lawrence sought and was granted an Emergency Protective Order Monday against April Lawrence, effective until June 14, 2021.

Republican William Lawrence ran for the Kentucky 70th District House of Representative seat left open when State Rep. John Sims Jr. did not seek reelection. He defeated Democrat Craig Miller of Augusta in the November General Election and is scheduled to take office in January.

