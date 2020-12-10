Champion bulls call Mount Orab home

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — There are more than 120 professional athletes, some world class, living tucked away in Mount Orab.

The athletes focus on a clean diet, regular exercise, and a good, friendly fight every once in a while. These athletes might be furry, four-legged, and have a tendency to chew their food multiple times before they digest it, but it doesn’t stop them from winning world championships.

The McElroy family owns and operates K Bar C Bucking Bulls, a farm that specializes in breeding, raising and competing with award-winning bucking bulls.

The family took four of their bulls to compete in Arlington, Texas at the Professional Bull Riding World Finals Championship on Nov. 12-15.

Kenny and Cristy McElroy started K Bar C in 2009 with just a handful of bulls and have built their herd as their animals successfully competed and won in many bull riding events.

Professional Bull Riders, or PBR as it’s colloquially referred to, is an organization that coordinates and hosts bull riding events all over the country. It has members and participants from all over the United States and the world, including Australia. Every year, PBR hosts a “World Finals” where the best athletes, which indicates not only riders, but also the bulls, compete for global recognition among other prizes.

“It is harder for a bull to make the World Finals than a rider to make it,” said PBR co-founder and Director of Livestock Cody Lambert in a PBR-published website article by Justin Felisko.

PBR chose 96 bulls to compete this year, which is a smaller number than the 110-120 that is typical for the competition.

Though no small feat to have not only one, but four competitors involved, the McElroys make it seem easy, as they prepared their bulls ‘Apper’s Mind Freak,’ ‘Big Black,’ ‘Preachers Kid,’ and ‘I’m A Secret’ for the big weekend. The “rankest” bulls are selected based on their performance, longevity and difficulty as a bucking steed.

The McElroy’s successes with breeding and raising bulls and cows begins right at home where their children Josie and Zach also work to care for the nearly 200 total bovine. Josie’s husband also works on the farm, with a handful of other employees. The secret to their successes can be found in their pristine care of their animals.

“There is a lot of misconception to how they are treated,” said Cristy.

She said that when confronted by animal rights groups or protesters to the sport, the family invites them to see the levels of care they provide for every animal.

The nay-sayers are usually surprised by the intricate level of care each animal receives, said Cristy.

The family regularly schedules not only routine veterinary care, but also coordinates personalized visits from a bovine chiropractor, Sherry Sunden, as well as acupuncture treatments, cold laser therapy, and MagnaWave therapy.

In addition to the highly personalized attention each animal receives, the family deeply cares for each of the cows. They can name each one and identify their personalities without second thought.

“They’re such a thrill and fun to be around,” Kenny said. “Not one bull has the same personality.”

Kenny also expressed that the bulls are similar to human athletes in that their leisurely and typically docile demeanor in the pastures or stalls changes once they are put into an arena. Bucking, as this type of bull has been specifically and genetically bred for, is a job for the bulls. When they are on the clock, they are in tune with that trait.

On and off the clock, the animals are very much a part of the family. Once the bulls reach the end of their bucking career, they earn a place in the retirement pasture on the farm where they peacefully graze and live out their days.

Much like a nostalgic athlete looks back on high school football days, Kenny said that when loading bucking bulls onto the truck to travel for competition, the retired bulls often follow the fence line where the truck travels, as if they are wishing for the excitement of competition.