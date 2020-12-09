Death count climbs from COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow across almost every county in Kentucky although the rate of increase has slowed down.

The local area is no exception as county-by-county c0nfirmed cases of the virus are being reported daily.

In Mason County, the Buffalo Trace District Health Department reported an increase of deaths on Monday, with five new fatalities attributed to the coronavirus. That brings the county’s total deaths to 15, nine of which are connected to an outbreak of COVID-19 at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility, according to Samantha Wilson of the BTDHD. There could be more deaths attributed to the virus at MNRF but only Mason County resident deaths were available, she said.

The facility currently has 76 active cases among residents and 55 among staff, according to information from the state’s COVID-19 website.

The latest count for Mason County shows 718 cases total since the beginning of the pandemic with 227 of those currently active.

In Robertson County, case totals are 109 with 21 active and five deaths, three from cases at the Robertson County nursing home, Wilson said.

In Fleming County, officials said a total of 501 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded with 60 active and five deaths.

Lewis County has a total of 730 confirmed cases of the virus with 140 of those currently active. The county also has 22 deaths, many of them attributed to an outbreak of the virus this summer at a Vanceburg nursing home.

Bracken County reported a total of 208 cases on Tuesday with four of those new and 57 currently active. The county has also had three COVID-19-related deaths.

In Brown County, Ohio, there have been a total of 1,415 cases, 38 of those new and six deaths while Adams County, Ohio reported 944 cases, six new and 13 deaths.

For more information go to https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

