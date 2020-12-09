Denham, Butler named to state boards

Former state representative and Maysville resident Mike Denham has been appointed to the Kentucky Housing Corporation Board of Directors.

The appointment was announced recently by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Denham represented the 70th House District in the state legislature from 2001 until his retirement in 2017 when he did not seek reelection.

According to its website, the Kentucky Housing Corporation invests in affordable housing solutions by offering programs and services designed to develop, preserve, and sustain affordable housing throughout the state.

Created by the 1972 General Assembly, KHC is a self-supporting, public corporation of the commonwealth of Kentucky, and is governed by a 15-member Board of Directors.

KHC is a quasi-government agency, which is administratively attached to the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, and a portion of KHC’s funds are derived from the interest earned through the sale of tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds. From these proceeds, KHC has made home ownership possible for more than 98,000 Kentucky families.

Denham currently serves as vice president of the Bank of Maysville. He replaces William Summers, whose term has expired.

Denham will serve for a term expiring Oct. 30, 2024. Mr. Denham shall also serve as chair of the board.

The governor also reappointed Virginia Butler of Washington as a member of the Kentucky Heritage Council.

An agency of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, the Kentucky Heritage Council is the State Historic Preservation Office, responsible for the identification, protection and preservation of prehistoric resources and historic buildings, sites and cultural resources throughout the commonwealth.

Butler is active with Historic Washington and the Elizabeth Wallingford Estate which is responsible for restoration efforts at Paxton Inn in Old Washington. She is a retired Mason County teacher.

