NaturChem completion delayed

BROOKSVILLE — Construction on a new plant in Bracken County has been delayed.
The plant, NaturChem, is being built in the Bracken County Industrial Park and completion is anticipated to be finished in December. However, there has been a delay and a new timeline for completion has yet to be announced, according to representatives with the company.
The company, however, is currently hiring for pesticide handlers. The position is full-time, but temporary. There are 15 employees needed to begin work on Feb. 1 and continue until Nov. 30, 2021. The hours would be Monday through Friday. Interested applicants can mail their resume to Kentucky State Workforce Agency, 1050 Goodwin Ave., Lexington, Ky. 40505.
NaturChem is a company that specializes in vegetation management services for state, municipal and industrial users, according to owner and founder, Rom Kellis III.
Kellis said the plans are to hire at least 40 employees in the future.
“We are excited to open a new location in the area to better serve our customers and provide a better work-life balance for our current and tenured employees. We look forward to the future in the Buffalo Trace region where we can show the community our core values of safety, others, integrity, initiative and passion. NaturChem plans to grow our business here and have at least 40 employees in the future to service our customers and provide real growth opportunities for those who share these values,” Kellis said.
The company recently broke ground on the new facility, which will be located at 23 Hook Lane.
Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden said she is watching the progress on the building.
“I’m very excited to watch the progress out there,” she said. “This is going to be a good thing for the county and I’m hopeful that it will open even more doors for the future. I am grateful to be a part of this progress and creating jobs in Bracken County. I am looking forward to working with NaturChem and witnessing their success in our great county.”
Former Bracken County judge-executive, and current Industrial Authority Chair Earl Bush, expressed similar sentiments.
“Tremendous day for Bracken County, especially with all that is happening in our county,” he said. “We are extremely pleased to welcome NaturChem as a member of our community and look forward to a great and productive relationship.”
NaturChem opened the first facility in 1987. Bracken County will be the 14th location for the company, which is based out of Lexington, S.C. The company serves more than 9,000 customers in the industrial, railroad, telecommunications, aviation, retail and solar industries.
For more information on the company, visit NaturChem.net.