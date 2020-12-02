Local health officials ask for public cooperation

The Buffalo Trace District Health Department is asking for public cooperation and assistance as health department staff and other health care workers struggle to keep up with the recent escalation in COVID-19 cases.

“We have been inundated with the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our area,” said BTDHD Director Victor McKay. “We are at capacity with testing and contact tracing here at the health department.”

McKay said the health department decided this week to scale back the scope of contact tracing due to the number of positive cases in the agency’s service area. Contact tracers have been instructed to work positive cases only and to seek assistance from those same individuals.

“We are at capacity so if you test positive for COVID, we ask that you reach out to those you have been in close contact and advise them to quarantine for 14 days since the last time you were with them,” he said.

Close contacts (family, friends, coworkers, etc.) are those who have been within six feet of you, with or without a mask, for a cumulative 15 minutes or more beginning two days before your symptoms began or prior to your positive COVID-19 test.

McKay said efforts have been prioritized in an attempt to address the recent spike in positive cases.

“We need to identify and isolate new cases in an attempt to slow the spread of this virus. With the weather forcing people indoors and the upcoming holidays, there is an increased risk of exposure,” he said.

These steps are crucial in helping slow the spread of COVID-19, officials said. Everyone should be concerned and follow recommendations set forth by the CDC and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

“We urge everyone to become familiar with the steps to take if you are exposed to COVID-19 and if you have tested positive for COVID-19,” McKay said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, tiredness, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, and loss of smell, among others.

The Buffalo Trace District Health Department continues to provide COVID-19 testing Tuesdays and Wednesdays. If anyone would like to schedule an appointment to get tested, they may do so by calling the health department at 606-564-9447.

“We will continue to provide testing here at the clinic as long as funding is made available. People have more options to get tested then they did two months ago so they want to reach out to their primary caregiver for additional information on other testing sites,” McKay said.

For more information, log onto www.buffalotracehealth.com

If you test positive for COVID-19 or think you may have COVID-19:

— You May Have COVID-19, Please Self-Isolate

Please stay home while you wait for your test result to prevent unknowingly exposing others. Your lab or medical provider will tell you if you test positive for COVID-19. They will also tell your Local Health Department. You should stay home and only leave to get medical care. Stay in a specific room and away from other people and pets. If possible, try to use a different bathroom.

— You May or May Not Have Symptoms

You may have symptoms or no symptoms at all. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, tiredness, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, loss of smell, and more. If your symptoms worsen and you feel you need care, contact your medical provider.

— If You Test Positive, Your Help is Needed

If your test is positive, please follow the above self-isolation guidance. Also, please quickly notify your contacts as described below to stop the spread of disease. You may not receive a phone call from your Local Health Department so following this guidance is extremely important.

If you are called, please share your recent contacts and places you have been in the last few days to slow the spread.

— You Can Ask for Help

If you are sick, please contact your healthcare provider or seek medical care. Additionally, you can reach your Local Health Department by calling 1-844-KYTRACE.

If you were exposed to COVID-19:

If your Local Health Department calls you, tell them:

— Basic information about you

— If you have COVID-19 symptoms and when they began

— Where you have been (work, school, church, etc.)

—If you need help

— Your medical history

If you develop any of these symptoms, get tested:

— Fever or chills

— Cough

— Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

— Fatigue

— Muscle or body aches

— Congestion or runny nose

— New loss of taste or smell

— Headache

— Sore throat

—Nausea or vomiting

– Diarrhea

Take steps to protect yourself and others:

— Stay home for 14 days even if you test negative

— Stay away from people you live with – use a separate room and bathroom, if possible

— Do not go to work, school, or other places outside your home

— Do not allow others into your home

— Ask friends or family to bring groceries, medicines, or supplies

— If you need support or help call your healthcare provider, health department, or 1-844-KYTRACE