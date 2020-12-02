Local theater group taking hit from pandemic

From health concerns to the economy, there is virtually nothing that hasn’t been touched by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And among those institutions which have suffered under the weight of the effects of the coronavirus, non-profit organizations must be included.

Locally, the Maysville Players group, the oldest theater group in the commonwealth, has managed to keep the lights on at the historic Washington Opera House for the past several months but the situation is closing in on critical to continue, according to President Debbie Lewis.

“This has been a tough year for all of us,” Lewis said.

All of the Players fund-raising events for 2020 have been canceled because of the pandemic, Lewis said. Without producing plays for almost an entire season, there are no sales for playbill advertising and no patron packages to be sold. Rental of the theater and ballroom for special events such as weddings that would have generated revenue has also been victims of the virus, she said.

The group’s biggest fundraiser, the Maysville Uncorked wine festival, was also called off this summer for the pandemic, she said.

“That is our absolute biggest one and it really hurt,” Lewis said.

Plans for other events such as a dinner theater were called off when it became apparent they could not be produced while observing social-distancing rules, she said.

“It’s been a struggle,” she said. And it could be June before the group is able to safely produce another play, Lewis said.

In the meantime, there are still bills to pay and six-eight months to get through before any revenue-generating activities may be possible, she said.

“We’re just hoping to get some help to get us through,” Lewis said.

The group is hoping that an appeal for donations can provide those funds needed to get it over the rough spot.

“We didn’t want to do this until absolutely necessary and that time has come,” Lewis said to a letter sent out recently. “We have operated for almost a year without our major fundraising efforts…and have almost exhausted our funds.”

Despite the difficulties, there has been some advantage to the lull in play production, she said.

“On a good note, we have gotten many areas of the theatre and Anne’s BackStage straightened/cleaned out, and even found some photos we had been searching for,” Lewis said.

But expenses continue to pile up and the group needs help to stay afloat, she said.

“While we continue to work hard to keep this theatre group and the Washington Opera House going, we are struggling,” Lewis said in the letter. ” We know you understand. We need you now.”

Tax-deductible donations can be made at www.maysvilleplayers.net by selecting the ‘Ticket’ in the middle of the page just like you use to purchase show tickets or checks can be mailed to The Maysville Players, PO Box 537, Maysville, Ky. 41056.