Kissick named MCTC Student of the Month

December 2, 2020
Christy Kissick, a medical information technology student at Maysville Community and Technical College has been named the Student of the Month for December 2020.

Kissick is often the first person current and new students meet when visiting the Rowan Campus. As a work-study in the Ready to Work program, she staffs the reception desk for the campus Enrollment Center where she greets students and helps them find services and address a variety of needs.

Christy has earned a reputation as a hard worker with a great attitude and has become well versed in the services that the college provides to help ensure student success. From applying for admission to completing financial aid forms, she has become a great resource for those who visit her office.

Kissick was also recently was chosen by Green Dot to serve as a student representative for the MCTC Violence Prevention Team and was also the only student to be certified as a Green Dot college curriculum facilitator.

In addition to her full-time class schedule, like many parents, she is adjusting to virtual learning for her son to ensure he keeps up with his school work as well.

When not working, studying, or tending to the animals on her farm, Christy still finds time to help advocate for the college via social media. She often responds to student inquiries with her personal experiences and is always quick to share any news the college has to offer.

It should also be noted that Kissick was nominated for student of the month by multiple members of the college staff and faculty. Each with positive impressions of her and all agreed that she is well-deserving of this recognition.

To learn more about going back to school and the Ready to Work program at MCTC visit maysville.kctcs.edu.

