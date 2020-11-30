COVID cases surge following holiday break

Mason County reported a substantial increase in confirmed cases and Fleming County reported its first COVID-19 related deaths in reports sent out Monday following the long holiday weekend.

By Tuesday, Fleming County added two more deaths to its COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing its total to four.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday “today is a terrible day and it shows us how quickly this thing is spreading,” as he reported the highest daily total of confirmed COVID-19 cases ever for the state at 4,151 with 35 new deaths.

In Mason County, officials with the Buffalo Trace District Health Department said the county’s confirmed cases of coronavirus climbed to 545 on Monday, an increase of 150 cases from its last report on Wednesday. The county’s death toll also increased from four to six. By Tuesday, that total had increased to 566 cases with 171 of those active.

The Mason County numbers include an outbreak at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation where state numbers indicate there are 43 active cases among residents, with two deaths and 19 active cases of COVID-19 among staff. Messages left with the facility administrator were not answered by Tuesday afternoon. However, the facility did post on its Facebook page that it has canceled its annual craft bazaar originally scheduled for Dec. 5 and hopes to reschedule before Christmas.

RSVP said it was closing its office and the Maysville Welcome Center until Monday, Dec. 7 because of COVID-19.

Robertson County’s confirmed cases, also reported by BTDHD, reported a total of 91 cases with 22 of those active. The county has had two deaths related to the virus.

On Monday, Fleming officials said “We continue to be in a critical surge at this time. There are currently 410 total cases during the pandemic, with 53 active cases and four hospitalizations.” By Tuesday, the total number of cases had risen to 426 with 59 active.

Bracken County reported a total of 166 confirmed cases on Monday, and upped that number to 176 cases on Tuesday. Of those cases, 42 are currently active. The county also has three deaths attributed to COVID-19.

In Ohio, Brown County is currently reporting a total of 1,149 confirmed cases of the virus with five deaths and Adams County, 877 confirmed cases with 13 deaths.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said the state is expecting to receive approximately 38,000 doses of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus 2019 as early as mid-December.

“Those will be provided to 38,000 individuals. We can go ahead and provide the first of these shots, and then we will receive the booster shots about three weeks later,” said Beshear. “We will be ready on moment one that we’re able to provide these vaccines.”

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require an initial shot followed by a booster shot.

While the number of doses and allocation plan are subject to change, the Governor said the majority of the state’s initial vaccine shipment will go to long-term care facilities; about 12,000 doses will go to hospitals to help inoculate health care workers.