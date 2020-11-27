Relief fund to open Nov. 30

With the most recent order from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear that limits restaurants and bars to the service they can offer to the public, a fund to help them get through what has been a difficult time has been established,

“We have been monitoring closely the Governor’s updates and just received information regarding the Food and Beverage Relief Fund that was promised to assist restaurants and bars impacted by the recent announcement of COVID-19 restrictions,” Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce Director Kaci Compton said.

The Food and Beverage Relief Fund was established to provide assistance to bars and restaurants required to close to in-person services.

“With the Team Kentucky, Food and Beverage Relief Grant announcement last week, our allied local Maysville Team (MMCIDA, Main Street, Tourism and Chamber) quickly acted to ensure that Maysville and Mason County applications comprise some of the first submitted for the program,” Maysville Mason County Industrial Development Authority Director Owen McNeill said.

Applications will be considered on a first-come.first-served basis, state officials said, and the application portal will open on Nov. 30.

“The Maysville-Mason Co. Area Chamber of Commerce … is working closely with our community partners — MMCIDA, Main Street, Tourism and the city — to get this information to our members as quickly as possible. We are all working to support our local restaurants and bars through the application process and hope they take advantage of this assistance,” Compton said.

“The proposed $40M grant funding will not last long with applicants receiving $10,000 per location. Our team has been working to disseminate accurate information on the program’s criteria as well as raise the urgency to get local applications submitted on opening day, Monday, Nov. 30,” McNeill said.

Applications, once received, will be reviewed by the Public Protection Cabinet.

Assistance will be paid as lump sum payment to the owners and payments are anticipated to be dispensed to owners no sooner than Dec. 8, 2020, officials said.

Applications will close when funds are exhausted which is expected to be on or before Dec. 18, according to information from the state.

The grant funding is available to businesses that are defined as bars or restaurants, officials said, including businesses with less than 50 percent of sales via drive-thru. Business may not be owned by a publicly traded company and will be required to remain in compliance with all public health orders.

“We are urging any establishment that reasonably believes they might be eligible to begin pulling their information together now because these funds will not last,” McNeill said. “Additionally, each of our organizations are here for any assistance local entities may need in completing their applications and/or to answer questions.”

Those who may be in doubt about their eligibility are still urged to apply, McNeill said.

“Even if one of our local establishments believes they might not be eligible, I’m urging them to turn in an application and let the state decide on their individual eligibility,” he said.

Businesses will be eligible for $10,000 in assistance per location with a maximum award of $20,000 per business entity.

Email addresses are required to submit an application.

You can submit your application and find more information on the relief fund at https://teamkyfbrf.ky.gov/

“As a community, we are all collectively in this pandemic together and I’m so proud of how our individual organizations and our overall local community have come together to help during this crisis,” McNeill said.