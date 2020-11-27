Officials urge safety for holiday celebrations

November 27, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

State officials are urging Kentuckians to stay safe and to help others do the same during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as state cases of COVID-19 continue to grow.

Kentuckians should avoid travel and only have dinner with people who live in their household, or at a maximum, people from two households (no more than eight people total), Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.

“Protect your family at Thanksgiving this year so they will be here at Christmas next year,” said Beshear.

On Tuesday, officials with the Buffalo Trace District Health Department reported Mason County’s fourth death from the coronavirus as its case count grew to 395 total cases with 114 of them active.

Lewis County also reported an increase with 537 total cases and a death count of 20 since the beginning of the pandemic early this year. Lewis County currently has 85 active cases.

Also reported by the BTDHD, Robertson County’s cases total 79 with 27 of those active and two deaths.

In Bracken County, confirmed cases reached 154 on Wednesday with 36 of those active. The county has also recorded three COVID-19-related deaths.

The county health department cautioned those who may have visited R’s Liquor & More in Augusta Nov. 20-22 to self-monitor for any related symptoms since they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Monitoring should continue through Dec. 6. Anyone who exhibits symptoms should contact their family doctor or the health department for information on testing.

In Fleming County, health officials reported 357 total cases with 58 currently active.

All five of the Buffalo Trace Area counties remain in the red zone, state officials said.

In Ohio, Brown County reported 992 total cases with five deaths and Adams County reported 783 cases with 13 deaths.

