Pair enters guilty plea to animal charges

With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing an upward spiral across the commonwealth, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said a post-Thanksgiving surge, if it materializes, could stress the state’s healthcare system beyond its maximum.

In a press conference Monday, Beshear implored Kentuckians to adhere to new restrictions and guidance that will help stop the rapid spread of COVID-19.

“Day in and day out, our health care workers are doing what it takes. So day in and day out, we have to, too. Think about their sacrifice, every day going into a unit where they could contract this virus that they see people die from,” said Beshear. “What about our sacrifice? Over these coming months until we get to a vaccine, are we willing to step up for them and for each other, to make sure we can all get through this?

“We are at war. They are on the front lines and they are our only line. I will not abandon them. I will stand with them and I will make the difficult decisions it takes to make sure that our health care system can ultimately help everybody who needs it.”

Beshear reported the highest number of cases ever for a Monday at 2,135, a pattern that has been ongoing for the past week as each day’s numbers set a new record for confirmed cases of the disease.

Locally, officials with the Fleming County Health Department said “We are in a critical stage here in Fleming County and numbers just keep going up.” The county currently has a total of 330 cases since the pandemic began, with 57 of those now active.

In Lewis County, the case count reported Monday reached 523 with 82 of those active. The county has also experienced 18 deaths, most of those from an outbreak of COVID-19 this summer at a Vanceburg long-term care facility.

Health officials in Lewis County are also cautioning those who were at the Carter House in Vanceburg on Thursday, Nov. 19, or Friday, Nov, 20, may have been exposed to COVID-19. They are warning those who develop symptoms to get tested and to continue to monitor for symptoms until Friday, Dec. 4.

In Mason County, the numbers reported Monday by the Buffalo Trace District Health Department reached 373, with 108 of those currently active. The county has also recorded three deaths attributed to the virus.

In Robertson County, the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 76 with 24 currently active and two deaths related to the disease.

In Bracken County, the most recent report shows 143 total cases with 37 currently active. Three deaths in the county have been deemed COVID-19-related.

Wearing masks continues to be the most effective action Kentuckians can take to protect themselves and others, Beshear said. A recent study in Kansas from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that on average, counties that mandated mask-wearing saw a 6 percent reduction in cases; in contrast, the counties that opted out saw a 100 percent increase in cases.

In Ohio, Adams County’s latest report shows 750 cases with 12 deaths related to the disease; and in Brown County that number is 964 cases with four COVID-19-related deaths.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends Americans avoid Thanksgiving travel. In addition, the Kentucky Department for Public Health recommends the following for celebrating Thanksgiving safely:

— Be creative in ways of showing thank

— Celebrate virtually with those who do not live in your household

— Stay home and limit travel. Travel increases the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. Avoid flying and if you must travel, be informed of the risks involved.

— It is important to protect older individuals, immunocompromised people,and people with medical conditions. Find ways to connect and show gratitude that limit contact with those outside of your household.

— If you have a gathering, be mindful of the location, outdoors is best. Avoid confined spaces.

— Limit the size of the gatherings. Gatherings with more people pose more risk than gatherings with fewer people.