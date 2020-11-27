Pair enters guilty plea to animal charges

November 27, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

A local couple has entered guilty pleas to charges in connection with what many believe is the first case involving Kentucky’s new bestiality law.

Nolene Renee Horn, 44, of Bracken County and Christopher S. Jones, 50, of Mason County were indicted by a Mason County grand jury in June on two counts of sexual crimes against an animal, a Class D Felony, and two counts of torture of a dog, a Class A misdemeanor.

On Monday, they each entered a guilty plea to the charges in Mason Circuit Court. They are scheduled to be sentenced in February.

The case was originally investigated by the Maysville Police Department. The Boone County Sheriff’s office provided forensic support. After the investigation, the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions was appointed to handle the case. Assistant Attorney General Rewa Zakharia will prosecute the case on behalf of the commonwealth.

Evidence presented by the Office of Special Prosecutions led to what Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said is believed to be Kentucky’s first charge of bestiality since the passage of a 2019 law making sexual crimes against an animal a Class D felony.

Senate Bill 67, was unanimously passed by the General Assembly in 2019 and made sexual crimes against an animal a Class D felony. The new law took effect on June 27, 2019.

“This type of heinous and obscene crime cannot go unpunished,” Cameron said when the couple was indicted. “I am grateful for the Maysville Police Department’s diligent investigation of this case, and our Office of Special Prosecutions is pleased to assist Mason County by prosecuting the case on behalf of the commonwealth.”

There is no record of Horn or Jones having been arrested or lodged in the Mason County Detention Center although a warrant for their arrest was issued at the time of the indictment.

Trending Recipes