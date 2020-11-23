Crawford arrested on child abuse charges

FLEMINGSBURG — A Fleming County man will appear in court on Nov. 25 to face charges related to child abuse.

According to officials with the Kentucky State Police Post 8, on Nov. 12, a representative with the Division of Family and Children Services’ centralized intake contacted the department about a possible case of child abuse.

KSP began investigating and on Nov. 19, they arrested 34-year-old Brad Crawford of Flemingsburg.

According to officials, Crawford was charged with second-degree strangulation. No further information about the case has been released.

Crawford was lodged in the Mason County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond, which was posted on Nov. 20.

The Kentucky State Police is continuing to investigate the case.

