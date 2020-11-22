Food bank assists families for the holiday

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
Volunteers load Thanksgiving boxes into a vehicle at the Mason County Food Bank on Saturday.

The Mason County Food Bank assisted several families for Thanksgiving over the weekend.

On Saturday, volunteers were outside the food bank, ready to check in families and load their vehicles with boxes of food for the upcoming holiday.

Inside the boxes were traditional Thanksgiving meals. Some of the items in the boxes include a meat, stuffing mix, corn, green beans, macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls, potatoes or mashed potatoes, milk and butter.

The food box give-away was supposed to start at noon. However, according to Food Bank Director Rebecca Cartmell, people were lined up, so the giveaway began at 11 a.m.

“We’ve had several people come through already,” Cartmell said around 1 p.m. on Saturday. “There were so many people that the parking lots were full.”

Officers with the Maysville Police Department were also on hand to assist people with where to go.

Throughout the day, cars pulled into the parking lot of the food bank, gave their information and waited as volunteers loaded their vehicle before pulling off.

Due to COVID-19, anyone picking up a food box was asked to not leave their vehicles.

Cartmell said she is happy to be able to provide the meals for families.

“We’re pleased that, at the generosity of local individuals, we’ll be able to provide these meals to families who need it,” she said. “This ensures that our families have a Thanksgiving dinner.”

The food bank is located at 1679 Forest Avenue and the contact number is 606-375-6863.

