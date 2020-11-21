Local groups work together to rescue husky dogs

November 21, 2020
This husky is one of more than 30 taken from what officials said was a puppy mill in Adams County this week.

WEST UNION, Ohio — More than 30 husky dogs have been rescued from poor conditions at an Adams County breeding facility, officials with the Humane Society of Adams County said Friday.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the Humane Society of Adams County received a call from local authorities about a property in Adams County with over 30 purebred husky breed dogs in an apparent puppy production operation. The dogs, ranging in age from a few months old to over 10 years old, were surrendered to authorities because one of the owners of the dogs wished to get them out of their current bad conditions, according to information from HSAC.

HSAC is working with the Adams County Dog and Kennel Department and local authorities to help secure donations and shelter for the animals. Male and female huskies were housed together at the property, so some of the females may currently be pregnant, officials said.

Male and female animals as old as 10 years were being housed together in pairs, an advanced age that can be risky to females giving birth, a spokesperson for HSAC said.

The HSAC is sharing funds with the Adams County Dog and Kennel Department to help cover the care and veterinary expenses for the animals, which are in varying degrees of health. One animal has a badly broken front leg that healed improperly due to a lack of medical care. Another dog will likely require surgery to remove a diseased eye.

All suspects in any criminal case are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is an ongoing case that is being handled by local Adams County authorities, officials said. Once the dogs have been released by the authorities, and their health has been ascertained by licensed veterinarians, the dogs will be able to be placed into foster and adoptive homes.

To apply to foster a husky, or any other animal, please visit www.adamscountyanimals.org and fill out a Foster Form. Foster families are typically given the first choice to adopt the animal in their care. The Humane Society animal shelter in West Union is an “adoption guarantee” facility, which means that animals will not be euthanized just to make space for new animals. Foster homes can help reduce the burden on the shelter by allowing pets to go to private homes until they are ready for adoption.

The Humane Society of Adams County reminded pet owners that pet overpopulation is an enormous problem throughout Adams County. HSAC and other local rescue organizations work tirelessly to try to provide options for local residents to reduce the number of unwanted cats and dogs in our community. Pets adopted from HSAC are sterilized. Lost and found animals are posted and shared on local Facebook pages such as Adams County Lost and Found Animals and the Humane Society’s page. Despite these efforts, stray cats and dogs can be found roaming year-round throughout every village in the county. Sterilizing pets is the best way to reduce future unwanted litters of puppies and kittens.

Donations to help fund the care of the Huskies are greatly appreciated. Donate securely online at https://www.adamscountyanimals.org/. Checks for the Huskies may be sent to HSAC, P.O. Box 245, West Union, Ohio 45693. Please write “Huskies” on the memo line. HSAC is a 501c3 organization and donations are tax-deductible.

For more information about the Humane Society of Adams County, call the shelter at 937-544-8585 or email [email protected].

For more information about the Adams County Dog and Kennel Department, call 937-544-2431.

