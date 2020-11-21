MCTC moves to remote learning remainder of Fall semester

All campuses of Maysville Community and Technical College will be moving academic coursework for the remainder of the fall semester to remote learning beginning Monday, Nov. 23.

This announcement follows a continued surge of COVID-19 cases in the communities within the service area of the college.

Currently, many MCTC classes already are being conducted virtually or using a hybrid model where students meet both in-person on-campus as well as on-line to reduce the amount of face-to-face exposure.

All student services such as Financial Aid, Success Coaches, Admissions and campus Business Offices will remain open to assist current and future students. But everyone is encouraged to make an appointment before visiting campus to ensure availability. To best serve current and potential students, these services are also available remotely.

“The leadership at the college feel as though this move is the most responsible action we can take to prevent further spread of this disease,” says Interim President Russ Ward. “This is not what any of us want to have to do, but this is the right thing to do with the massive increase in cases in our region and across the Commonwealth,” Ward added in a message to faculty and staff.

Students in career and technical programs such as Welding, HVAC, Nursing, etc., will still have access to campus facilities to achieve the required number of contact hours necessary to complete their coursework. Those students can expect instructions from their instructors.

Each campus is also planning to provide a computer lab Monday through Thursday to accommodate any current students with limited internet access at home.

Students with questions about the format of their courses moving forward for the semester are encouraged to reach out to their instructors for more specific information.

Any future updates will be listed on the college website Maysville.kctcs.edu.

