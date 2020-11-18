Augusta Independent has new SRO

AUGUSTA — Augusta Independent School has a school resource officer inside the building once again.

During a recent board of education meeting, Principal Robin Kelsch told the board that Steven Krueger, who was recently hired by the Augusta Police Department, is in the building about three times a week and sometimes more.

“I think he likes it here,” Kelsch said. “He comes in the morning and afternoon and I like the fact that the kids don’t know exactly when he’ll be inside the building. He’s been very effective and helpful.”

Kelsch said Krueger has worked well with the students and has been a great asset to the district since he began his duties.

“He’s young, energetic and enjoys being in a school setting,” Kelsch said. “He has some great ideas that he would like to see implemented and we’re just happy to have him.”

Krueger is a 26-year-old Kentucky State Police trooper from northern Kentucky. He was hired by APD Chief Charles Blackmar.

During the meeting, AIS Superintendent Lisa McCane also announced the district recently received a grant from the RC Durr Foundation.

According to McCane, the grant is in the amount of $3,600.

The grant money will be used to purchase graphing calculators for the school.

Other items discussed at the meeting included:

— Approving 2021-22 nonresident contracts.

— Approving bills.

— Approving monthly facilities report.

— Approving the monthly budget report.

