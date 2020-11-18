Virus continues to set records, invade areas

November 18, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported Kentucky’s third-highest day of confirmed COVID-19 on Tuesday with 2,931 cases.

This is impacting every part of Kentucky and the virus is out of control in every part of Kentucky and we need to get it back in control,” Beshear said.

“The house is on fire at this point,” Beshear said. “We need everyone to join the bucket brigade and do whatever it takes…”

Beshear said he would announce new steps to combat the virus on Wednesday.

The Mason County Detention Center is among those institutions most recently affected.

After remaining free of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, officials with MCDC reported its first case of COVID-19 on Monday, according to Jailer Lisa Kern-Yeary.

Mandates put in place at MCTC by Kern-Yeary were designed to limit the possibility of outside exposure and were successful until recently, she said.

An employee at the jail tested positive for the coronavirus and reported the information to Kern Yeary, who ordered the section of the facility which had been in contact with the employee into immediate quarantine, she said. A pre-planned procedure was then put into place to track the extent of any possible exposure. Officials with the Department of Corrections and the Mason County Health Department were notified while the movement of inmates inside the jail was limited as needed and necessary and the facility moved into full quarantine status.

Testing determined that one employee was positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic. Four employees who worked directly with the positive employee were placed on home quarantine as a precaution and three other employees were also placed in home quarantine for possible exposure that was later determined to be negative.

All inmates have been COVID-19 tested as well as all employees, for a total of 151 tests. The results did not indicate any additional positive results among employees, Kern- Yeary said. However, two additional inmates received positive test results, she said. They were separated from the general population and placed in a special quarantine section, she said.

“Our facility has been on top of the COVID issues that affects the housing of inmates in our facility,” Kern-Yeary said. “We have been fortunate to have kept the possibility of exposure down to a minimum as well as getting a handle on the issue when presented to us.”

Mason County — 308 cases, 68 active, an increase of 34 from Friday.

Robertson County — 66 cases, an increase of 13 from Friday.

Bracken County — 115 cases, 38 active, an increase of eight new cases from the weekend. The county has recorded three COVID-19-related deaths.

Fleming County — 274 cases, an increase of 17 since Monday, with 30 of those currently active.

Lewis County — 431 cases with 64 currently active, 18 deaths from last Friday

Adams County, Ohio — 537 cases, eight deaths

Brown County, Ohio — 747 cases, four deaths

