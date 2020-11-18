COVID delays MCTC president selection

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Kentucky Community and Technical College System Interim President Paul Czarapata said Monday there has been a change in the timeline for the Maysville Community and Technical College presidential search.

Due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19, it was determined that conducting face-to-face meetings in a safe manner would be difficult at this time. Finalists will be announced in mid-December, but the on-campus portion of interviews will now be mid-January.

The faculty, staff and student forums may move to an online format in January with a form available for feedback to the board before face-to-face interviews occur.

The college began the search for a new president in September following the resignation of Dr. Stephen Vacik who left in June to accept another position.

A new president was expected to be in place by January, officials said.

Under the timeline presented by since retired KCTCS President Dr. Jay Box in July, faculty and staff were nominated to serve on the screening committee, with the committee established by Aug. 14, and candidates selected from the nominations by the KCTCS president and the board chair.

That committee is made up of employees selected from the college as well as community representatives and includes Avi Bear (board of directors), Missy Bishop (MCTC assistant professor), Adam Hawkins (MCTC associate professor), Melinda Walker (MCTC associate professor), Sandy Power (MCTC director of financial aid), Maggie Price (MCTC advisor/success coach), Rose Clifford (Harrison Memorial Hospital), Carmela Green (Sterling Health Care), Russ Harris (retired Community College department chair), Mark Trachsel (financial advisor) and Steven Zweigart (attorney and former MCTC board member). The executive leadership team of Russ Ward (interim president, Dr. Thomas Ware (provost), Barb Campbell (chief business officer) and Jessica Kern (chief enrollment and student affairs officer) were also part of this session.

Following workshops in August, a survey soliciting input from faculty and staff was distributed. A mission statement was also adopted.

After reviewing and researching candidates, the president and board chair was expected to select semi-finalists who would move forward to the next level in the selection process, including video presentations and response to questions from KCTCS.

Finalists were originally slated to be announced to the community this week and on-site interviews were to take place next week with a decision expected before Thanksgiving and the new president in place by Jan. 4, 2021.

More information will be forthcoming as decisions are made in this fluid pandemic situation.

The final decision on the new MCTC president will come from the KCTCS president, following the board’s recommendation.

