COVID-19 cases continue to increase

A vacant lot where a tragedy took the lives of a young mother, three of her children and an elderly neighbor is now the home for a free “little library.”

The library was built and installed at the lot which occupies the space where three row houses once stood and where Lori Doppelheuer, 35, and three of her five children including 10-year-old Christopher Kearney, 3-year-old Eagan Hargis, and 20-month-old Kieran Hargis, along with neighbor 68-year-old Larry R. Brickels died in an October 2015 fire.

The fire gutted three brick buildings, built in 1840. Two others were damaged.

Family members, including Doppelheuer’s mother, Ann Shumate and her daughter, went before Maysville City Commission last year and requested that an appropriate use be found for the now empty lots. In an emotional plea, they said rumors that the space would become a parking lot were disrespectful of those who died there. Commissioners agreed to find a use for the property that would be appropriate and respectful. Family members were on board with the library concept for the space and city officials gave their blessing for the project, organizers said.

Neighbors in Armstrong Row, as the row houses are known, designed and constructed the Little Free Library as a replica of the lost row houses at 217, 219, and 221 West Second Street, in memory of loved ones.

David and Sarah Darmitzel said they were inspired by the love seen in the community for the lives lost in the fire, sharing of good books, promoting reading, the history of the architecture of Maysville, and the enjoyment of creating something to leave an area better than it was found.

The couple came to Maysville from Kansas City, where Little Free Libraries have become very popular in the recent past.

David Darmitzel and Richard Booth planned, shared costs, designed and constructed the library in the basement of Booth’s home. Many of the materials are reused, they said. The posts for the mounting came from one neighbors shed, the joist for the bench came from the destroyed homes, the limestone and sandstone at the base came from the homes foundations.

“This is one of the coolest things I’ve done in my life,” Booth said.

Other supporting and helping with the project include Christa and Noah Moore, and the Darmitzel children, Otto, Louie, and Jude.

The library is open to anyone who passes by the installation. Readers are invited to “take one, leave one.”

The library features three “houses” with one each for children’s books, adult fiction, and adult non-fiction books.

The area also features a bench inscribed “in memory of Lori Ann, Christopher, Kieran, and Eagan 10/20/2015.”

Doppelheuer was a Sgt. E-5 in the United States Marine Corps. She served from 1999 to 2003 and was the first vice commander of Simon Kenton VFW Post 2734 at the time of her death. That organization is currently planning a park in her memory.