Little library honors lost neighbors

A vacant lot where a tragedy took the lives of a young mother, three of her children and an elderly neighbor is now the home for a free “little library.”

The library was built and installed at the lot which occupies the space where three row houses once stood and where Lori Doppelheuer, 35, and three of her five children including 10-year-old Christopher Kearney, 3-year-old Eagan Hargis, and 20-month-old Kieran Hargis, along with neighbor 68-year-old Larry R. Brickels died in an October 2015 fire.

The fire gutted three brick buildings, built in 1840. Two others were damaged.

Family members, including Doppelheuer’s mother and daughter, went before Maysville city commission last year and requested that an appropriate use be found for the now empty lots. In an emotional plea, they said rumors that the space would become a parking lot were disrespectful of those who died there. Commissioners agreed to find a use for the property that would be appropriate and respectful.

Neighbors in Armstrong Row houses, as the row houses are known, designed and constructed the Little Free Library as a replica of the lost row houses at 217, 219, and 221 West Second Street, in memory of loved ones.

The library is open to anyone who passes by the installation. Readers are invited to “take one, leave one.”

David Darmitzel and Richard Booth constructed the library to look like the three lost row houses, according to Sarah Darmitzel. The library features three “houses” with one each for children’s books, adult fiction, and adult non-fiction books.

Doppelheuer was a Sgt. E-5 in the United States Marine Corps. She served from 1999 to 2003 and was the first vice commander of Simon Kenton VFW Post 2734 at the time of her death. That organization is currently planning a park in her memory.