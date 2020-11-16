Lane changes Tuesday for Lawrence Creek Bridge repair

FLEMINGSBURG — Traffic changes are expected this week at the U.S. 68 Lawrence Creek bridge repair project in Mason County as contractors move into the second phase of work to stabilize the structure’s foundation.

The $12 million Kentucky Transportation Cabinet repair, which began in January, includes rebuilding the concrete abutments at each end of the bridge and the installation of 214 steel stabilizing rods, called pilings, under the abutments and around bridge piers.

With that work complete on half the bridge – the eastern half, on the Maysville side – contractors are ready to move work to the western half of the bridge.

That move is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Nov. 17, when crews plan to switch all traffic to the eastern half of the bridge. The traffic switch will take most of the day as crews move barriers, change pavement markings, and adjust construction signage. Traffic delays are expected.

Two-way traffic will still be maintained across the bridge with one lane in each direction, but the approach will be different. Motorists should use caution, and take it slow to protect themselves and workers.

Engineers began planning repairs to the Lawrence Creek bridge in 2018, after inspections revealed embankments had settled more than anticipated since its construction 24 years ago. While not an immediate safety hazard, the settling caused additional stress and damage to the supporting abutments, which necessitated the repairs.

In November 2019, the Transportation Cabinet awarded a $12,250,990.40 low-bid contract to C.J. Mahan Construction Co. LLC. The project is expected to be complete by the summer of 2021.

Once complete, the bridge will look no different than it does today, but the additional support from the new steel pilings and rebuilt abutments will safeguard the bridge for decades to come.

Located on U.S. 68 at mile marker 17, approximately 1 mile west of the Ohio River, the bridge carries about 4,800 vehicles per day.

Again, the damage to the bridge poses no immediate danger to the traveling public. All highway bridges are routinely inspected to determine their capacity and condition. However, it is restricted from any overweight or over-dimensional traffic.