MFD begins annual toy drive

Even in 2020, the year of COVID-19, children throughout the area will be looking for a visit from Santa Claus.

And the Maysville Fire Department, with an assist from the Maysville Rotary Club, will be giving the big guy a helping hand with the annual Mason County Area Toy Drive.

The toy drive is to benefit children aged 1-13 years in the seven-county Buffalo Trace Area which includes Mason, Bracken, Lewis, Fleming, and Robertson County in Kentucky along with Brown, and Adams counties in Ohio.

“We are looking forward to another successful year of Christmas assistance for those in need,” Maysville Fire Chief Kevin Doyle said. “With so many discouragements in 2020 related to the pandemic, we hope to make this Christmas season extra special.”

“We are requesting that communities, churches, civic organizations and individuals help by donating new toys or by making monetary donations,”Doyle said.

Monetary donations may be made by mailing checks payable to “Toy Drive” to the Rotary Club at P.O. Box 322 Maysville, Ky. 41056. New toy donations may be dropped off at either the downtown or Kentucky 9 Maysville Fire Station or at Cash Express located at 604 Bernard Coughlin Blvd. in Maysville.

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have a new application process and will be altering our distribution process which will allow our program to be successful with very limited person to person contact,” Doyle said.

All interested families must apply for assistance by visiting: https://form.jotform.com/203098097415156 and filling out an application. The application can also be reached by scanning the QR code included. Families will be reached within a week of application to discuss application status and limited contact toy distribution details.

“We encourage those who are able to consider donating new toys to the program or by making a monetary donation, 100 percent of which is used for Christmas assistance for local children,” Doyle said. “As always, MFD would like to thank the Maysville Rotary Club for partnering with us for this program.”