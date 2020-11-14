COVID-19 cases reach record high

With cases of COVID-19 increasing throughout the state and the Buffalo Trace area, Gov. Andy Beshear implored Kentuckians to follow red zone recommendations and school recommendations, as other states reach frightening milestones in the battle against the virus.

On Friday, Beshear revealed the state’s highest ever daily number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Total cases reached 3,173 with 25 new deaths reported, including a 79-year-old woman from Mason County.

“Like almost every state in America, we are seeing a surge here in Kentucky that is concerning and deadly,” said Beshear. “But like every state in America, the power to stop it is in our hands.

“Remember, what this is supposed to do is provide a way for communities to come together to stop the virus,” said Beshear. “The biggest employer in Franklin County is the state government, and we will be following the red zone recommendations next week. Anybody who can work virtually is going to work virtually. Any service that can be done virtually will be. We are going to live up to what we’re asking other people to do.”

With only one local county — Fleming County — out of the red zone for the period of Nov. 16-22, “Thanksgiving gatherings and community events should not be taking place at this time,” a statement on the Buffalo Trace District Health Department reads.

Red Zone recommendations include:

— Employers allow employees to work from home when possible.

— Non-critical Government offices to operate virtually.

— Reduce in-person shopping; order online or curbside pickup.

— Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.

— Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines.

— Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events.

— Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.

— Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home.

— Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance.

Mason County had not posted new numbers by late Friday afternoon. On Thursday, it reported a total of 264 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 54 active and three deaths while Robertson County reported 53 cases and one death.

On Thursday, Lewis County said it has 424 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 77 currently active.

On Friday, the Fleming County Health Department reported 243 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic. There are currently 21 active cases with one hospitalization.

Bracken County reported five new cases Friday for a total of 107. Of those cases, 30 are active and the county has three deaths attributed to COVID-19/

Brown County reported 644 Friday with with four deaths; and Adams County, 438 cases and seven deaths.