Thomas named to the board of NREDA

Brad Thomas of Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives has been named to the board of directors of the National Rural Economic Developers Association.
“I am looking forward to serving on the board of the only nationwide organization dedicated to advancing rural economic development,” said Thomas, Economic Development manager for the co-ops. “NREDA offers tremendous resources, especially opportunities to share strategies that are effective in bringing jobs and investment to rural communities.”
“We are very pleased to have Thomas join the Board of Directors to serve the members and advance NREDA’s mission,” said NREDA President Nikki Pfannenstiel. “The association supports its members and economic development allies with networking and educational publications, a comprehensive annual conference, and advanced economic development education workshops and webinars.”
“Brad has a wealth of economic development experience to offer, and NREDA has much to offer for our cooperatives,” said Rodney Hitch, director of Economic Development for Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. “NREDA understands the unique challenges of promoting economic development in rural communities.”
In 2018, Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives received the Organization Excellence Award from NREDA.
“Electric cooperatives have always played a vital role in improving the quality of the lives of the people they serve, and that is also the goal of economic development,” said Tony Campbell, president and CEO of East Kentucky Power Cooperative, one of 17 electric co-ops that make up Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. “It is important that our rural communities work together to promote economic development.”
Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives include 17 not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperatives that serve more than 1.1 million Kentucky residents across 87 Kentucky counties.
They include Fleming-Mason Energy and East Kentucky Power Cooperative.