Police remind motorists: ‘Click it or Ticket’

November 14, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, the Maysville Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are joining forces to remind motorists to Click It or Ticket.

The annual campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s high-visibility enforcement effort that runs from Nov. 16 to Nov. 29, 2020. Aimed at increasing seat belt use, the campaign runs concurrent with one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

“Our law enforcement personnel see firsthand severe injuries or loss of life when people do not buckle up,” said MCSO Deputy Cameron Griffin. “It’s such a simple act, and hope it becomes the automatic next step for all motorists after sitting down in a vehicle.”

“Please, help us spread this life-saving message before one more friend or family member is killed as a result of this senseless inaction,” said MPD Lt. Chris Conley. “Seat belts save lives, and everyone — front seat and back, child and adult — needs to remember to buckle up…every trip, every time.”

According to NHTSA, when worn correctly, seat belts reduce the risk of fatalities by 45 percent for front-seat vehicle occupants and by 60 percent for pickup truck, SUV and minivan occupants.

For more on the national Click It or Ticketmobilization, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.

