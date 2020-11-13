City to add tax for blighted properties

Owners of blighted or abandoned properties in Maysville can expect a substantial increase in their property tax bill, following a move Thursday by city commission.

Acting upon a recommendation from City Manager Matt Wallingford, commissioners agreed to consider enacting an abandoned/blighted urban property tax.

The tax would penalize property owners whose property is placed on a list of properties determined to have been vacant for at least a year, on the delinquent property tax list for three years, dangerous, void of maintenance, contaminated by methamphetamine or faces other issues as determined by ordinance.

The tax rate suggested by Wallingford is $5 per $100 meaning the tax bill on a $10,000 property would be $500.

“It’s a way to go after people who don’t take care of their property,” Wallingford said.

Once a property is placed on the list, the owner could appeal.

City Attorney Kelly Caudill will draft an ordinance to be presented to commissioners at their Dec, 12 meeting for a first reading.

Commissioners also agreed, although reluctantly, to cancel the city’s annual Twilight Christmas Parade because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wallingford said he had discussed the parade with Main Street Director Caroline Reece and they agreed to recommend cancellation of the event for 2020.

“I don’t think it’s responsible” for the city to host the event under current circumstances, Reece said.

Mayor Charles Cotterill agreed.

“I can see no benefit to the citizens of Maysville and Mason County,” he said.

City officials said they will explore other ways to promote the city during the holidays. Public Works Manager Dennis Truesdell suggested the city’s holiday lights could be a selling point for visitors.

City Comptroller Penny Stanfield informed commissioners that the city will not shut off delinquent water service customers until after the holidays.

The city has terminated shut-offs during the pandemic but that agreement was set to expired in October.

Also Thursday, commissioners:

— Approved a two-year extension of the current contract with Rumpke for garbage collection with no rate increase.

— Approved reports from Engineering, Utility, Treasurer, Codes Enforcement, Main Street, Police, Public Works, Fire, Tourism and City Clerk.

— Promoted Firefighter Jordan Williams to officer paramedic.

— Approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing conditional use for detoxification facilities.

— Approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the Vacant Property Review Commission.

— Approved the first reading of an ordinance amending Building Inspections.

— Authorized rehiring of retired Officer Chris Neal for a one-year period.

— Approved resolution authorizing Hospice Service Level for disaster services.

— Approved resolution authorizing building inspections in Flemingsburg.