Pandemic meeting policy on tap for MCFC

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to dictate how public meetings are conducted, Mason County commissioners agreed Tuesday to establish a policy on virtual meetings.

Most public meetings in Kentucky have been conducted either through social media or virtually since early this spring in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Mason County meetings are shared over Facebook Live, allowed under emergency measures designed to protect the public.

When the pandemic began in March, Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer said it was not expected that the emergency measures would still be needed eight months later.

“We hoped by this time, we would be open,” he said.

Commissioners are required, by ordinance, to hold monthly meetings in the commission chambers, the old county courthouse, Mason County Attorney John Estill said. The room was not designed to accommodate lots of people and social distancing mandates even further restrict its capacity, Pfeffer said. With commissioners and county officials who are required to attend the meetings, there is little space for visitors, he said.

Estill suggested commission adopt policy that defines the maximum capacity of the room, who beyond staff and press may attend meetings and how visitors will be defined and regulated.

The policy should also address video conferencing, Estill said.

In other business, commissioners:

— Approved the appointments of JoAnn Potts and Bill Marshall to the Mason County Extension Board.

— Learned the Cummins Nature Preserve has been awarded a $5,000 grant from International Paper to restore a pond at the preserve.

— Approved the first reading of an amendment to Zoning and Planning to define what a detox facility, sober living facility and residential care facility are and to require a conditional use permit.

— Heard from Emergency Management Director Clay Buser that his agency stands ready to provide auxiliary medical care if needed during the pandemic.

— Learned from Deputy County Judge-Executive Richard Newberry that the animal shelter met all requirement during a recent review from the Department of Agriculture.

— Approved reports from the Road Department, Landfill, Solid Waste, Recycling, Sheriff, Detention Center, Treasurer and Animal Shelter.

— Approved a memorandum of understanding from the $50,000 100 percent grant for the Rosenwald School at May’s Lick.