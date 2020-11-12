A different kind of rodeo at MCTC

Lineworkers mark end of course

Rowan Campus Lineworker student Cody Stone.

Maysville Community and Technical College Lineworker Program held simultaneous rodeos on its Licking Valley and Rowan Campuses on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The event has become a tradition as a way to mark the end of the 10-week course and celebrate the accomplishment of the students.

The rodeo is also the foremost showcase of the cohort’s newly acquired knowledge and skills. During the event, the newly trained and certified lineworkers are given the opportunity to display their new skill set in safe, but real-world demonstrations. Furthermore, attendees have a unique opportunity to connect with and learn from the nationwide community of lineworker professionals.

“We always invite potential employers to these events,” said Lennie Kenney, MCTC Workforce Liason and Program coordinator. “It’s not uncommon for some graduates to get job offers on the spot.”

Additionally, the rodeo typically welcomes local officials and special guests to partake in the event. Because of the COVID pandemic, the most recent events have been limited to employers and family members of the class.

The Lineworker class at MCTC can be completed in 10 weeks and each cohort will consist of 12-15 students. Upon graduation, the students will have earned a series of certificates that will provide a useful skillset to their future employers. Certifications earned include a lineman certificate, roadside flagger, first aid/CPR, OSHA 10, Class A CDL, as well as an FAA Drone Pilot’s License.

