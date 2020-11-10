Final Mason County vote counts reported

The final numbers from the Nov. 3 General Election in Mason County have been reported.
In the race for Maysville City Commission, Victor McKay received 2,302 votes, followed by incumbent Andrew Wood with 1,702 votes, former mayor David Cartmell with 1,590 votes and Ann Brammer with 1,344 votes. Other city commission candidate results included 1,269 for incumbent Kelly Ashley, 1,259 for Stephanie Gastauer, 917 for incumbent Jeff Brammer and 780 for John Bess.
In the Mason County Board of Education First District race, Karen Osborne received 541 votes, winning the election over incumbent Janet West, who received 379 votes.
For Board of Education Fourth District, the only candidate in the race, Ronald Rosel, received 867 votes.
Melissa Simmons, who was running unopposed in the Mason County Board of Education Fifth District race, received 1,038 votes.
For soil and conservation district supervisors, Anthony Wenz received 4,300 votes, Eric Cooper received 2,897 votes and Brandon Moran received 2,883 votes.
In the city of Dover, for commissioner, Judy Wood received 70 votes.
In the State Rep. 70th district race, Republican William Lawrence received 4,964 votes and Democrat Craig Miller received 2,915 votes.
For State Senator 27th district, incumbent Steve West, Republican, received 5,587 votes and Bryan Shumate Short, Libertarian, received 1,315 votes.
For U.S. Rep. 4th District, incumbent Thomas Massie, Republican, received 5,623 votes and Democrat Alexandra Owensby received 2,200 votes.
In the race for U.S. Senator, incumbent Mitch McConnell, Republican, received 4,999 votes, Democrat Amy McGrath received 2,601 votes and Libertarian Brad Barron received 329 votes.
In the United States presidential race, incumbent President Donald Trump, Republican, received 5,477 votes, Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden received 2,362 votes, Libertarian Jo Jorgensen received 85 votes, Independent Kanye West received 19 votes and Independent Brock Pierce received 15 votes.