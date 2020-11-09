State: No letup in COVID-19 increase

The increase in COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth shows no sign of letting up, officials said over the weekend.
“We have been witnessing an escalation in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, patients in the ICU and on ventilators statewide over the past few weeks and it is an alarming and deeply concerning situation,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “Now is a critical time for Kentuckians to work together to defeat this virus by following the recommendations meant to slow and limit new cases – socially distance, wear masks and practice good hand hygiene. We are all in this together, and we can only stop further spread of the virus by working together.”
Locally, the most recent numbers available are from Friday.
In Mason County, the number of confirmed cases reached 224 on Friday with 185 of those recovered and three deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Robertson County reported 49 cases on Friday with 19 recovered and one death.
In Bracken County, the confirmed cases of the coronavirus reported by the health department stood at 86 with 18 active and two COVID-19 related deaths.
In Lewis County, confirmed cases of coronavirus stood at 366 with 73 active.
The Fleming County Health Department has 220 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 22 cases currently active.
In Ohio, Brown County reported 589 confirmed cases and four deaths and Adams county reported 341 confirmed coronavirus cases with six deaths.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday, “This virus is spreading in communities in every corner of the commonwealth, and everyone, from our businesses and schools to individuals, must do their part to stop the spread and save lives.”
He asked all counties in the Red Zone, Lewis, Fleming, and Robertson locally, to follow the Red Zone recommendations issued by his office. They include:
— Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible.
— Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually.
— Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible.
— Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
— Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines.
— Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events.
— Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
— Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
— Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19.