COVID numbers continue to climb

November 6, 2020
Gov. Andy Beshear called the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday “a concerning escalation.”

As the local and statewide numbers continue to increase, Beshear asked for a “concerted community effort” from Kentuckians to knock back the virus.

Three local counties — Lewis, Fleming, and Robertson — were listed as Red Zone counties on Thursday by Beshear.

In Lewis County, the total number of confirmed cases reached 366 on Thursday, an increase of 11 cases over Tuesday. Officials said 73 of those cases are currently active. The county has counted 15 COVID-related deaths.

In Fleming, 217 have been confirmed through Tuesday with 18 of those active.

Bracken County has reported 82 total cases, 14 of them active. The one new case confirmed in Bracken County Thursday was a male child under the age of 10.

The number of confirmed cases reported in Mason County by the Buffalo Trace District Health Department reached 210, with 169 recovered and three deaths.

In Robertson County, the number of confirmed cases reached 49 on Thursday, with 19 of those recovered and one death attributed to the virus in the county.

In Brown County, Ohio, 517 cases and four deaths were recorded Thursday and in Adams County, Ohio, 301 cases and six deaths were confirmed.

Beshear said he has extended Kentucky’s mask mandate for 30 more days to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We know this tool helps us protect others, and Kentuckians overwhelmingly support the mandate because they know how important it is,” he said.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials recommend:

— Clean your hands often, either with soap and water for 20 seconds or a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

— Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

— Put distance between yourself and other people (at least 6 feet).

— Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others.

— Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

— Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily.

— CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings and when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Masks may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.

