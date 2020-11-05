Virus numbers continue to climb

Area health officials continue to deal with an increaseing numbe rof COVID-19 cases in area counties.

By late Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases reported in Mason County by the Buffalo Trace District Health Department reached 206, with 169 recovered and three deaths.

BTDHD spokesperson Samantha Wilson said the cases were not connected for the most part, to each other although a few family-related cases were involved.

She said “it’s just been here and there, mostly becasue people are moving around more. It’s just everywhere right now.”

She said there is real concern that numbers could grow around the Thanksgivign holiday as people gather in groups to celebrate.

In Robertson County, the number of confirmed cases reached 44 on Tuesday, with 21 of those recovered and one death atrtibuted to the virus in the county.

In Bracken County, cases took a leap on Wednesday to reach 81 total, with five new confimred cases, 13 of those active. The county has also recorded two deaths, one just this past weekend.

Bracken health officials also warned that anyone who was at the Corner Cafe in Augusta on Friday or Saturday, Oct. 30 or 31, may have been exposed to COVID-19. Anyone who suspects they were exposed is beign asked to self monitor for any related symptoms until Friday, Nov.14 and see a doctor is any symptoms are experienced.

The county is also cautioning residents who took part in Augusta’s door-to-door treat-or-treat on Oct. 25 should “take precaution as you may have been exposed to COVID-19. If you develop any symptoms, please get tested. Continue to monitor for symptoms until Sunday, Nov. 8,” information on the Bracken County Health Department’s Facebook page reads.

Lewis County is also dealing with a possible trick-or-treat exposure. The health department issued an advisory on Monday to those who participated in trunk-or-treat at The Bridge Church in Vanceburg on Saturday. Those who attended the event should monitor for symptoms through Friday, Nov. 13, and be tested if they experience any symptoms.

On Tuesday, Lewis County reported 355 cases of COVID-19 with 72 of those active.

In Fleming County, cases now total 216 with 28 of those active.

In Brown County, Ohio, there are now a total of 499 cases with four deaths; and in Adams County, Ohio, a total of 290 cases have been reported with six COVID-19-related deaths.