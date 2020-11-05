Fleming voters give alcohol a thumbs up

FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County voters may soon enjoy a drink that is not required to include dinner following a vote to allow alcohol sales in the county.

The measure on Tuesday’s ballot passed muster with voters by a vote of 4,045 to 2,328.

Fleming County Judge-Executive Larry Foxworthy said the sale of alcohol should be a boost to the county’s restaurant and hotel business and prove a popular attraction for visitors.

“I think it will be good for the county as a whole,” he said.

Sales of beer and wine are currently permitted in the city of Flemingsburg at some restaurants with the requirement that the alcoholic beverage must be served with food, Foxworthy explained.

The issue appeared on the Fleming County General Election ballot after a group circulated a petition late last year and gathered enough voter signatures to have it placed on the ballot.

Considering that Fleming County voters have rejected attempts to become a “wet” county several times in the recent past, Foxworthy said he was surprised the measure passed so handily. He attributed the change to a younger electorate.

Foxworthy was spending some time Wednesday perusing information on what exactly the requirements will be and any possible responsibility the country may have.

“It’s kind of an unknown for me,” he said. “It’s all a new process.”

While it will be up to the state’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Control to issue licenses, establish hours of operation and apply regulations, Foxworthy said the county may require a nominal fee from licensees, although he expects most licenses will be issued within the city of Flemingsburg.

There is no timeline for when the licenses will become available.