Adams County General Election ends smoothly

WEST UNION, Ohio — The Adams County, Ohio General Election came to a close with another successful year.

The only two contested races, County Recorder and County Coroner were anything but nail-biters. From the time the first unofficial absentee voter report was presented at 8:05 p.m., the trend had already been set.

There were a total of 7,240 absentee votes this election, equaling almost 42 percent of Adams County voters.

In the recorder race, incumbent Democrat Mark A. Tolle had garnered 3,487 votes; Republican Chris Moore with 3,551. In the coroner race, incumbent Republican Dr. David Parrett had 4,306 votes; Independent Dr. Robert Newman had 2,399.

By 8:33 p.m., six of 21 precincts were unofficially reported, now a total of 8,324 votes.

In the recorder race, Tolle now had 3,934 votes, Moore 4,144 votes. In the coroner race, Parrett now had 4,904 votes with Newman having 2,818.

The final results, with all 21 precincts, wouldn’t be released for an hour — though once the papers were printed, those final votes were the nail in the coffin for the already proposed losers.

Moore won over Tolle with 6,462 votes to 5,192 to secure his position as the new County Recorder. Parrett pledged victory over Newman with 7,418 votes to 3,827, succeeding in defending his title as County Coroner.

In the Ohio 2nd District Congressional race, incumbent Republican Brad Wenstrup won over Democrat Jaime M. Castle with 9,558 votes to 2,091.

In the presidential race, Republican Donald J. Trump won over Democrat Joseph R. Biden with 9,660 votes to 2,130.

Board of Elections Director Stephanie Lewis reported that election night went smoothly.

“Our poll workers did an excellent job, all of our results come in very timely, all of our numbers matched. We couldn’t ask really for a better election, honestly, especially for this size,” said Lewis.

A larger-than-normal turnout was anticipated, though Lewis was particularly taken aback by the volume of absentee voters.

“In 2016, we had just over 11,000 that cast ballots, so we figured there would be a little bit of an increase there, but we weren’t expecting as many absentee ballots as what we had. That was kind of more of a surprise. We’ve never had a turnout for in-person voting that large prior to the election. That was a little bit different for us,” said Lewis.

The large absentee voting turnout led to a smoother election day, however.

“It took a lot of that pressure off of our polling location people. They didn’t have to deal with as much of the paperwork, or as much as the questions, because they all came in here and we were able to process them on the spot, whereas if they would have gone to polls they may have had additional paperwork and things to do. So, it did I think alleviate a lot of that stress that our poll workers had, and they had a busy day. It seemed like everybody we talked to at the locations, they were pretty steady all day long,” said Lewis.

It was a good election day, she said.