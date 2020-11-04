Humane Society announces Radio Pledge Drive

Voters throughout the area voted early or went to the polls Tuesday to select their representatives from city hall to the White House.

Bracken County

In Bracken County, with 62 percent of voters casting ballots, Republican President Donald Trump defeated challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden, 793 to 100 and incumbent Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell came out the winner against opponent Democrat Amy McGrath, 687 votes to 156 votes.

In the race for 4th District U.S. Representative, incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie of Lewis County, knocked down a challenge from Alexandra Owensby by 768 votes to 136 votes.

Voters selected three Bracken County Board of Education members with Julie Riggs in District 1 garnering 413 votes, Angie Crawford in District Two earning 219 votes and Kathy Bell in District Five receiving 517 votes. The Augusta Board of Education has two candidates on the ballot for two available seats. They are Chasity Saunders who received 280 votes and Laura Bach who earned 274 votes.

For Augusta City Council, four candidates appeared on the ballot for six available seats. They include John Yingling, 183 votes; Dolly Plummer, 230 votes; Matthew McCane, 225 votes; and Tina Sticklen, 242 votes. Brooksville City council had six candidates for six seats. They are Karen King, 119; Melinda Kurtz, 109; Tim Boyd, 104; Roger King, 122; Sarah Carl, 114; and Sara Fryman, 135.

Bracken County voters approved Constitutional Amendment 1 and rejected Constitutional Amendment 2.

Fleming County

In Fleming County, voters said yes to selling alcoholic beverages within the county, by a vote of 4.045 to 2,328.

They also gave the nod to Trump over Biden for president, 5,532 to 1,470; and to McConnell over McGrath, 1729 to 254. For 6th U.S. House of Representatives, voters rejected Fleming County native Democrat Josh Hicks in favor of incumbent Republican Andy Barr, 1,889 to 5,075. For state senator, incumbent Republican Stephen West defeated Libertarian Bryan Short, 5,314 to 759.

The jailer’s position was on the ballot but no one had filed for an unexpired term. Two candidates received votes, Jeff Harmon and James Clark with Harmon coming out on top. Totals are pending, officials said.

There are three available seats on the Fleming County Board of Education. No candidates filed for the District One spot but Heather Crump was a write-in candidate; three candidate were on the ballot for the District Two seat, Shandra Charles, 350 votes; Charles Adams, the winner with 449 votes; and David Clark with 105 votes; and Michael Ishmael was unopposed for the District Four seat.

Nine candidates were on the ballot for Flemingsburg City Council with six seats available. Totals showed Adam Ray, 236; Amy Bolar, 635; Danny Carpenter, 737; Van Alexander, 615; Dabney Hart, 475; Ricky Hurst, 540; Angela Graham, 696; Blake Harmon, 644; and Meredith Story, 532.

Lewis County

Lewis County voters selected Trump over Biden, 4,983 to Biden, 821.

In the 99th State Representative District, incumbent Republican Richard White defeated Democrat William Redwine by a total of 4,890 votes to 884 votes.

For the Lewis County Board of Education, Michelle Skidmore in District Four and Amber Kielman in District Five were both unopposed.

For Vanceburg City Council, six candidates were on the ballot for six available seats and they include Roger Jahn, 133; Joni Pugh, 193; Angie Patton, 219; Doug Lodge, 53; Chris McGlone, 243; and Mary McClurg, 182.

Robertson County

In Robertson County, 52 percent of registered voters went to the polls where they found three school board positions on the ballot, all with only one candidate each, including John Burns in District 1 who garnered 143 votes, Kevin Dotson in District Four who received 166 votes, and Darlene Gifford in District Five who was named on 138 ballots.

For Mount Olivet City Council, five candidates are running for the six open seats. They include Marcheeta Eubanks, 53 votes; Toni Curry, 49 votes; Jenny Whalen, 80 votes; Phyllis Burns, 62 votes; and Stanley Henderson, 53 votes.

In state and national races, 883 Robertson County voters selected Trump for president with 252 voting in favor of Biden.

For U.S. Senator, McConnell defeated McGrath, 795 votes to 287 votes.

In the race for 6th District U.S. Rep, incumbent Republican Andy Barr defeated challenger Josh Hicks, 813 votes to 298 votes.

Incumbent Republican State Senator Stephen West defeated Libertarian opponent Bryan Short, 838 votes to 132.

Robertson County voters gave a thumbs up to Constitutional Amendment 1, 477 to 358; and gave Constitutional Amendment 2 a thumbs down, 337 to 513.