Maysville named to travel list

Voters, those who have already voted and those who plan on voting either on Election Day or sooner, will find not only state and national races but a variety of local races on ballots.

Topping the ballot is the race for President of the United States with the primary contenders, President Donald J. Trump, a Republican, and his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. Voters who don’t want to vote for either of those candidates will find a few more selections, including Kanye West, rapper and husband of reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

In the race for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Republican Majority Leader, faces Democrat Amy McGrath. And for the Fourth District U.S. House of Representative, incumbent Thomas Massie of Vanceburg, a Republican, is opposed by Democrat Alexandra Owensby on Bracken, Mason and Lewis ballots while incumbent and Republican Andy Barr faces Flemingsburg native and Democrat Josh Hicks for the Sixth District which includes Fleming and Robertson counties.

Voters in Mason, Lewis, Fleming and Robertson counties will also find candidates for the 27th Kentucky Senate District with incumbent Republican Steve West facing challenger Bryan Short, a Libertarian.

Perhaps the race that has drawn the most attention locally is that for the 70th Kentucky House of Representatives District which pits two news-comers against each other, Craig Miller a Democrat from Augusta, and William Lee Lawrence, a Republican from Maysville. The 70th District covers Bracken, Mason, Fleming and Robertson counties. The winner will fill the seat left empty when current Rep. John Sims Jr. did not run for re-election.

In Mason County, eight candidates will compete for four seats on Maysville City Commission. Those candidates include incumbents Victor McKay, Andrew Wood, Jeff Brammer and Kelly Ashley along with former mayor David Cartmell, John “J.C.” Bess, Stephanie Gastauer and Ann Brammer.

Mason County Board of Education will seat three members from candidates which include Janet West and Karen Osborne in District 1; Ronald Rosel in District 4 who is unopposed; and Melissa Simons in District 5, who is also unopposed.

There are also positions for Germantown City Commission and Sardis City Commission although no one filed for those offices, while only one person, Judy Wood, filed for the four seat available on Diver City Commission.

Bracken County —Voters will select two Bracken County Board of Education with Angie Crawford in District Two and Kathy Bell in District Five each unopposed. The Augusta Board of Education has two candidates on the ballot for two available seats. They are Chasity Saunders and Laura Bach.

For Augusta City Council, four candidates will appear in the ballot for six available seats. They are John Yingling, Dolly Plummer, Matthew McCane and Tina Sticklen. Brooksville City council has six candidates for six seats. They are Karen King, Melinda Kurtz, Tim Boyd, Roger King, Sarah Carl and Sara Hay.

Fleming County — The jailer’s position is on the ballot but no one had filed for an unexpired term. There are three available seats on the Fleming County Board of Education. No candidates filed for the District One spot; three candidate will vie for the District Two seat, Shandra Charles, Charles Adams and David Clark; and Michael Ishmael is unopposed for the District Four seat.

Nine candidates are on the ballot for Flemingsburg City Council with six seats available. They are Adam Ray, Amy Bolar, Danny Carpenter, Van Alexander, Dabney Hart, Ricky Hurst, Angela Graham, Blake Harmon and Meredith Story..

In Ewing, two candidates have filed for four available seats. They are Priscilla Crump and Elsie Price.

Fleming County residents will also consider whether or not they are in favor of alcoholic beverages being sold in the county.

Lewis County — In the 99th State Representative District, incumbent Republican Richard White takes on Democrat William Redwine.

For the Lewis County Board of Education, Michelle Skidmore in District Four and Amber Kielman in District Five are both unopposed.

For Vanceburg City Council, six candidates are running for six available seats and they include Roger Jahn, Joni Pugh, Angie Patton, Doug Lodge, Chris McGlone and Mary McClurg.

All residents will find the question “Are you in favor of being annexed to the city of Vanceburg?” on their ballots. The question concerns the annexation of Lewis County High School and Middle School into the city.

Robertson County — Three school board positions are on the ballot, all with only one candidate each, including John Burns in District 1, Kevin Dotson in District Four, and Darlene Gifford in District Five.

For Mount Olivet City Council, five candidates are running for the six open seats. They include Marcheeta Eubanks, Toni Curry, Jenny Whalen, Phyllis Burn and Stanley Henderson.

Voters throughout the state will also consider two constitutional amendments.

Amendment 1 concerns “Marsy’s Law,” a measure that would provide crime victims with specific constitutional rights.

“A victim, as defined by law which takes effect upon the enactment of this section and which may be expanded by the General Assembly, shall have the following rights, which shall be respected and protected by law in a manner no less vigorous than the protections afforded to the accused in the criminal and juvenile justice systems,” the amendment reads.

Amendment 2 would extend the term of a district court judge to eight years starting in 2022, and require district court judges to have been a licensed attorney for at least eight years. Also, the amendment would expand the term of a commonwealth’s attorney to eight-year terms starting in 2030, rather than the current six-year term.

Early voting in Kentucky continues through Monday and polls on Election Day will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

To locate the polling locations in your county visit https://www.sos.ky.gov/elections/Pages/Polling-Locations.aspx