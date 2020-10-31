No end in sight for increase in COVID-19 cases

With three local counties deemed in the “red zone,” by state officials, the area continues to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases being confirmed.

In Mason County, which is in the “orange zone,” one step down from red, the number of cases climbed to 186 on Friday, an increase of about 20 cases since late last week.

Of those numbers, 161 have recovered and the county has counted three COVID-19-related deaths.

In Lewis County, one of the “red zone” counties, in person CDL and Drivers License services at the Lewis County Justice Center have been temporarily suspended, officials said Friday.

People who were scheduled for the Nov. 2 driving test will be notified or may call the office at 606-796-3053 or 796-6002 for more information.

On Thursday, Lewis County reported 314 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic this spring. Of those cases, 50 are currently active.

The county has also recorded 15 COVID-19-related deaths, 14 of them associated with an outbreak this summer at a Vanceburg nursing center.

Fleming County, another “red zone” county, has 192 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 13 of them now active. Two people are currently hospitalized.

The third local county designated as a”red zone” is Robertson County where 31 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and one death related to the disease. Two weeks ago, the county announced that people who had visited the county clerk’s office on Oct. 13-17 were possibly exposed to COVID-19. Those individuals were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and to monitor for symptoms of the virus.

Bracken County’s number have also risen throughout the week with the “orange zone” county reporting 74 cases Friday, 11 of them active. One death has also been attributed to the virus.

In Ohio, Brown County reported 458 cases with three deaths and Adams County reported 254 with six deaths.

Recommendations for Kentucky counties designated as “red,” issued by the state include:

— Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible.

— Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually.

— Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible.

— Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.

— Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines.

— Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events.

— Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.

— Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.

