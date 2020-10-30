Early voting available through Monday

Voters still looking to cast an early ballot have a few days left to do so, Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher said Thursday.
Friday, Saturday and Monday will be the last opportunities for early “no excuse” voting in Kentucky. On Tuesday, voters will go the polls to cast Election Day votes.
Mason County voters can cast those early ballot at Central United Methodist Church, 912 East Second Street. Registered voters who want to vote early may do so Friday or Monday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Also, early votign will also be available Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Orangeburg Fire House, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. CUMC will also remain open Saturday for early voting.
Schumacher said the church’s fellowship hall, where voting is taking place, offers plenty of room for voters and plenty of parking space.
Those who prefer to vote on Election Day can vote at either the Mason County Fieldhouse or Central UMC from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., on Nov. 3, for the General Election, Schumacher said.
Voters who vote early or on election day are reminded to wear a mask and to bring identification with them to the polls.
In addition to the national races for President, Senate and House of Representatives, featured races in Mason County include Maysville City Commission and the 70th District Kentucky House of Representative.
Candidates for city commission are Victor McKay, Andrew Wood, John “J.C.” Bess, Jeff Brammer, Stephanie Gastauer, David Cartmell, Kelly Ashley and Ann Brammer.
Democrat Craig Miller and Republican William Lawrence will face off for the 70th District seat to replace John Sims Jr. who did not run for re-election.
There are also two constitutional amendments for voters to consider.
Amendment 1 concerns “Marsy’s Law,” a measure that would provide crime victims with specific constitutional rights.
“A victim, as defined by law which takes effect upon the enactment of this section and which may be expanded by the General Assembly, shall have the following rights, which shall be respected and protected by law in a manner no less vigorous than the protections afforded to the accused in the criminal and juvenile justice systems,” the amendment reads.
Amendment 2 would extend the term of a district court judge to eight years starting in 2022, and require district court judges to have been a licensed attorney for at least eight years. Also, the amendment would expand the term of a commonwealth’s attorney to eight-year terms starting in 2030, rather than the current six-year term.
By the end of voting Wednesday, Schumacher said about 33 percent of Mason County voters had cast their ballots including 1,669 absentee ballots returned of the 1,903 requested, and 2,923 voters cast early in-person ballots.
Schumacher said she expects to have most results Tuesday evening with only ballot mailed on Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6 left to be counted along with ballot with signatures that do not match those on file with the clerk. Those voters have until Nov. 9 to correct the ballots, she said.
Early voting locations in other counties include:
Bracken County — Old courthouse, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon; Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., through Nov. 2. Election Day voting locations will include the Bracken County and Augusta Independent schools gymnasiums.
Fleming County — Clerk’s office, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Lewis County — Third floor of old courthouse, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 2.
Robertson County — Clerk’s office, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon, through Nov. 2. Election Day voting location, Robertson County Community Center, Pinhook Road, Mount Olivet.