Area Coronavirus cases increase

The last October surprise from Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority was worthy of its finale position.

The announcement came Monday from MMCIDA Executive Director Owen McNeill and followed a month’s worth of announcements that prove, despite being in the middle of a pandemic, Maysville and Mason County are on the move, officials said.

McNeill and Stephanie Bell with Windstream revealed a network upgrade to bring fiber to Maysville’s four industrial parks.

The announcement is part of a multi-year program to invest billions of dollars in capital to bring fiber-backed gigabit services to millions of customers across its 18-state footprint.

“Today’s announcement greatly helps our efforts in marketing Maysville and Mason County. Today, Maysville has become the smallest gig-capable city in America with public transportation. As the culmination and finale of the MMCIDA’s Maysville’s October Surprises, Windstream’s announcement ties every announcement this month together. From Meadowview’s new Cancer Treatment Center to the YMCA’s Learn and Play Enrichment Center, gig internet speeds only increase the incredible educational capabilities, economic and workforce opportunities, and unbelievable quality of life and momentum we’re experiencing in Maysville.” McNeill said.

“Think about these announcements, broadband, expansions, new entertainment openings, and the professional housing developments underway. One is hard-pressed to find a portion of Maysville or Mason County that doesn’t have a new development or construction underway. Increased broadband speeds and connectivity only accelerate the momentum we’re seeing in Maysville and Mason County.” McNeill said.

“We greatly appreciate Windstream’s investment in Maysville and Mason County, Kentucky. Investments in infrastructure not only support today but ensure the future of our community. The current pandemic certainly underscores that fact with so many working learning and living from home. Today’s investment is another indicator that Maysville and Mason County’s future is very bright indeed as it highlights that Maysville and Mason County Kentucky can accommodate any commercial and industrial broadband needs,” said Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer.

The Kinetic by Windstream team was presented a Maysville-Mason County Appreciation Award and gifts from the city of Maysville, Mason County, Chamber of Commerce and MMCIDA for work to attract new business and industry to the area. Kinetic, in turn presented Mitsubishi, an industrial park tenant, with a customer appreciation plaque.

“We are thankful for the business relationship between Windstream and Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. It is great to have fiber in the Maysville area and MEAA is anxious to experience the improved high-speed service! “said Kenny Pitakis, plant manager of the Maysville Plant of Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc.

“Reliable, high-speed internet at a reasonable rate is one of the raw materials communities need for economic development,” said Windstream Kentucky President Brian Harman. “We are proud to be a community partner with Maysville and communities across Kentucky to bring high-paying jobs and innovation to our neighbors.”

Gig-speed service provided through fiber are important, especially for business and industrial customers to manage complex communication systems, according to information provided by Windstream.

Additionally, high-speed internet enables possibilities for communities from distance learning to work-from-home opportunities to cutting edge video and gaming options, and the new Kinetic is delivering in meaningful ways.

“While all citizens want to focus on residential access, the important aspect of Windstream’s investment is the increased speeds and capacity provided by their fiber trunk line, from the bridge access road, along the AA Highway, to eventually 11 and Fleming Mason Road,” McNeill said. “This not only connects our industrial parks from Shugars to Industrial Park IV, but also enables another option for our healthcare facilities such as Meadowview, the expanded Cancer Treatment Center, Primary Plus and Hospice of Hope. I hope the public stays patient and understands the industrial value of this project.”

“Residential broadband speed, access and capacity always follows industrial. While this first phase will encompass a few hundred houses near the trunkline, residents should continue to check back as their system grows with additional phases,” McNeill said. “While this announcement is a revolutionary advance in capacity, it’s not a fix. We are certainly working with each of our other providers, as well as new ones, to continuously improve because in today’s world, if you’re not growing and expanding broadband capabilities, you are falling behind as a community.”

“Broadband investment for capacity and speed is not a zero sum game however. For Maysville and Mason County to stay competitive and viable, in terms of population, talent attraction and industrial and commercial attraction, with world class, self-sustaining career jobs, it’s going to take investment by and support of all of our available providers. My offices are working with AT&T and Performance Limestone to ensure we continue the momentum we are seeing. I truly see an opportunity for entities such as Limestone, who have invested in Maysville, employed our citizens, and provided exemplary services for years, to leverage state and federal funding such as KYWired, to grow and become a ‘shop local’ option for broadband in the near future,” McNeill added.