Area Coronavirus cases increase

October 29, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

An outbreak of COVID-19 in Robertson County has increased the county’s confirmed cases by 11, or more than 50 percent, according to information from the Buffalo Trace District Health Department.

The county’s number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus climbed to 31 on Wednesday. BTDHD officials attributed a portion of the increase to exposures that may have come from the county clerk’s office.

On Oct. 20, BTDHD posted a notice on its Facebook page warning people who were at the Robertson County Clerk’s Office in Mount Olivet on Oct. 13-17 were possibly exposed to COVID-19. Those individuals were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and to monitor for symptoms of the virus.

With three local counties considered in the “red” zone by the state — Lewis, Robertson and Fleming — cases continued to increase in the area.

On Wednesday, Bracken County reported 71 cases and one death related to COVID-19.

In Fleming County, the number increased to 185 cases with 33 of those active.

Mason County confirmed cases now total 178 with three COVID-19-related deaths.

Lewis County has 286 cases of CVODI-19, 36 currently active. The county has had 15 deaths related to the virus, with 14 of them associated with an outbreak earlier this summer at a nursing home in Vanceburg.

Statewide, the number of confirmed cases reported by Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday was 1,864.

In Ohio, Adams County is repotting 233 confirmed cases with six deaths and Brown County si reporting 422 cases with three deaths.

